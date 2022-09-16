La Campagne Resort boosts offerings with Amosan chalet

The management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort has refreshed its offerings with a new product that is expected to add value to the experience of its guests.

Amosan Chalet, the latest offering, is a blend of traditional and trendy sophisticated facility and service.

It is built with natural mud, which is a recourse to the traditional mud house (Amosan in local Yoruba parlance) in an African setting, and the construction technique was first experimented some years ago at the resort.

Since the introduction of the mud chalets, which was widely accepted by guests of the African themed resort, about three sets of Amosan chalets of different sizes, featuring different amenities have been constructed to complement the regular facilities of the resort.

The new version of Amosan chalet is awe-inspiring, enchanting and more expansive in scope and content, with effervescent pomp than the others. It is a four-bedroom bungalow, all ensuite, featuring a blend of fascinating local and modern amenities, all exuding opulent and sophistication, befitting of royalty.

Some of the inviting amenities include an Olympic size indoor swimming pool, with a pool lounge/bar and two large living areas; one housing the indoor swimming pool; dining areas; visitor’s toilet and shower, kitchenette, as well as private gym.

The maximum occupancy for the chalet is eight adults while its occupants are treated to a number of unique and personalised services such a private butler and security, welcome barbecue, private breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet , fruits basket, two bottles of wine, water and soft drinks as well as massage (for two adults).

Also, occupants are entitled to a bouquet of leisure offerings of the resort, which include all water related activities such as boat cruise, kayaking, sport fishing, beach volleyball and basketball, horse riding, tour and musical entertainment.

According to the management of the resort, ‘‘The chalet is built from the mud and we created it to show that Africa’s local materials can be transformed and used to create the kind of luxury we want.’’

The resort is located in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki end of Lagos.