Kizz Daniel releases two singles to set new standards in Afrobeat

Kizz Daniel, Nigeria’s afrobeat sensation has celebrated a decade of musical excellence with the release of two highly anticipated singles, ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’.

With the release, Kizz Daniel has set a new standard in Afrobeats, inspiring both his peers and upcoming artists.

These new tracks are part of the ongoing festivities surrounding his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary, commemorating ten years of groundbreaking hits, global recognition, and unwavering fan support.

Read also: Afrobeats global success inspires new stanout swift initiative

‘Marhaba’, produced by the gifted dyad, Ramii and Suhel Nafar, combines Kizz Daniel’s signature sound with fresh, innovative beats, blending Afrobeats with Northern African traditional music influences.

The track promises to resonate with fans both at home and globally, adding another layer to his rich musical portfolio.

The Arabic word ‘Marhaba,’ which translates to ‘Welcome/hello’ in English, is one of the most widely used expressions in Northern Africa and the Middle East.

It deeply resonates with Kizz Daniel during his short but memorable time there and served as a major influence in the creation of the song.

It showcases Kizz Daniel’s ability to create music that cuts across several continents and cultures but also highlights his unique talent in uniting diverse audiences.

By weaving global influences into his sound, Kizz Daniel continues to elevate Afrobeats on the world stage, bridging the gap between nations through the universal language of music.

Meanwhile, ‘We Must’, produced by the acclaimed Ayzed, known for his successful collaborations with Kizz Daniel and prolific Nigerian producer Blaisebeats, is a song sure on its way to becoming a household anthem that speaks to resilience and determination.

The song’s rhythmic energy and inspiring lyrics make it a standout moment in Kizz Daniel’s anniversary celebrations, capturing the essence of his decade-long journey in the music industry.

Originally envisioning a collaboration with a top UK rapper to infuse a gritty grime vibe into the track, delays in receiving the verse led him to take matters into his own hands.

Rather than waiting, Kizz Daniel decided to step into the grime genre himself, delivering the verse and turning the song into a solo effort.

Read also: Inside VMAs Nominees Party: A Celebration of Afrobeats Excellence, Global Strides

This bold move inspired the track’s unique credit: ‘We Must’ – Kizz Daniel featuring Thyself. It highlights his versatility and determination to push creative boundaries while staying true to his vision.

These new releases further solidify Kizz Daniel as one of Afrobeats’ most influential artists, adding depth to his already celebrated catalogue.

Both tracks showcase his versatility and ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound. With ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’, Kizz Daniel not only delivers hit-worthy singles but also redefines his legacy, proving his consistency and adaptability over the last decade.

As he continues to release groundbreaking music, these songs stand as a testament to his artistic growth and enduring relevance in the global music scene.

Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single ‘Woju’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front when it comes to afrobeat music.

His debut album New Era was The Headies ‘Album of the Year’ in 2016, and he was nominated for The Future Awards Africa the following year.

Driven by the massive hit track ‘Nesesari’, Kizz Daniel’s 2018 sophomore album No Bad Songz topped the iTunes World Album Chart on its first day of release.

Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects, King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, and ‘Twe Twe’.

With over 4 billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel is one of the leading figures at the forefront of representing Afrobeats on the world stage.