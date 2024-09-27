Afrobeats global success inspires new stanout swift initiative

The global success of Afrobeats has inspired a new partnership between Martell and Davido, as the brand kicked off the second chapter of its 2021 ‘Be the Standout Swift’ campaign.

The campaign seeks to honour and inspire those who have stayed authentic to their craft, resilient on their journey, and are taking others along with them.

Sebastien Borda, global marketing director, Pernod Ricard, Davido’s journey of consistency and ability to value people around him, by seeking to create a path for others to follow as they thrive to succeed makes him a Standout Swift.

“Davido’s role in the global success of Afrobeats is undeniable. For us at Martell, Davido on this journey has embodied hard work, courage, resilience & audacity; all of which are values that resonate strongly with our brand,” Borda said.

He said further that with the partnership with Davido, Martell is looking to encourage people to stand out from the crowd and redefine conventions as a brand committed to driving positive change. “Martell celebrates those who boldly take on challenges to benefit many, instead of conforming to codes that favour a few; drawing inspiration from this ethos and Davido’s legacy.”

Borda disclosed that Martell has unveiled a new film starring Davido as the lead character, to launch the new chapter of the campaign, with Meji Alabi, the director who shot the first campaign film.

In recent years, Afrobeats’ music genre has gained pop culture recognition globally, redefining the world’s view on what it means to be African. According to Borda, the plot is inspired by Davido’s decade-long contribution to Afrobeats’ global success stories.

According to Borda, a standout swift is someone who challenges convention and opens the way for others – and Davido certainly has that influence. “His partnership with Martell aims to inspire others to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path for the benefit of others.”

The film celebrates the journey of Afrobeats and its global acceptance, spotlighting those who have paved the way, or contributed to its continued success today. Its global success is “no accident”. With courage, resilience, and audacity, it has evolved beyond just a music genre, but a cultural beacon the world celebrates today.

“After so many years of staying true to ourselves and honing this craft we’ve poured so much into, I can’t explain how good it feels that Afrobeats is loved across the world. The wins we’re seeing means so much knowing we didn’t change who we are. Afrobeats’ success took a village, and our collective passion and drive is what fuels us,” Davido said.

Music legend and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, is paid homage in the film for the pivotal role he played in birthing and inspiring what is Afrobeats today. Fela, whose determination to do things on his own terms, continues to inspire those like Davido who are embracing this spirit of audacity by being resilient enough to break down barriers, believe in themselves, and pave the way for the next generation.