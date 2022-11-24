Kizz Daniel, new talents to share spotlight at Benin live show

The month of December comes with festivities for Nigerians and music concerts have become a culture to celebrate Afrobeats music in some parts of the country. Artists who have topped the music charts over the given year use this opportunity to end the year in style headlining events and taking the center stage to entertain fans who pay a huge sum of money to come witness their creativity live.

Kizz Daniel however is doing something different this year as he is not only performing live for fans at his event tagged “Kizz Daniel Live in Benin” but will share the spotlight with up-and-coming performers in a talent hunt Packaged by Regis and Dreamalive Talent Hunt, to discover new hidden talents. The Buga crooner who has so far this year been one of the top-rated artiste is set to host his live event on the 26th of December, 2022 at the prestigious Da Civic Center Airport Road by Ben-Oni Junction.

Hosted by Pikolo, a widely known comedian in the city of Benin, the show will witness showbiz stars would also be on hand to corroborate the artistic night with Kizz Daniels.

Godwin Obaseki, The Executive Governor of Edo State, and His Royal Majesty Ewuare II the Oba of Benin are expected to show up for the event as invited guests in support of the artist who with his musical prowess has further propelled Afrobeats sound to the international spotlight.

Global Limited and Christo media entertainment who are the show promoters have set regular tickets pricing at N10,000 with VIP tickets sold at N50,000 amid the rising cost of purchasing concert tickets this year. However Sponsored tables at the event are priced at N5 million with a Premium table for N2m, and a Gold table. N1.5m.

The award-winning artist recently performed in front of over 50,000 football fans at the FIFA 2022 World Cup festival in Qatar uniting the world with music and football. The singer performed songs like “Buga”, and “Odo ” as well as paying tribute to Fela Anikulapo Kuti by performing the late Afrobeat legend’s songs.

Kizz Daniel is set to headline events in Abuja, Ghana, and Liberia on the 11th, 23rd, and 30th of December respectively.