Kendrick Lamar releases album as Davido drops ‘Stand Strong’

It’s a good Friday the 13th for afrobeats and hip hop fans as Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar releases album ‘Mr Morale And The Big Steppers’ as Afrobeats artist Davido drops single ‘Stand Strong’

It’s been seven years since Kendrik Lamar’s last studio album – critically acclaimed ‘Damn’. The seven years created a drought in music that can only serve to deify an artist as beloved as Kendrik. The acceptance of his last single, ‘The Heart Part 5’, which hit 21 million views on Youtube within four days is a testimony to his fans’ expectations.

His fifth album ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ humanises the artist as the two-part project touches on his shortcomings, money, gender, grief, father and love in the context of heteronormative relationships.

As for Davido, it is a new sound entirely on ‘Stand Strong’. The 30-year-old featured The Samples Choir – the group behind Kanye West’s Sunday Service movement.

Produced by Pheelz, the song – a foretaste of his forthcoming album – is different from his regular fast tempo sound.

True to its title, the song talks about how Davido remains steadfast in his career.

The “Cause I stand strong OBO no go minus” part of his chorus holds attention. The sample choir gives the kind of background vocals to the chorus you would hear in a church.

Other Afrobeats songs released today include Burna Boys ‘Last Last’ ‘Loving you’ by Zinoleesky, ‘Palazzo’ by DJ Spinall and YBNLs Asake and ‘Overdose’ by Mavin’s Crayon and Ayra Starr featuring Ladipoe.