Martell debuts next campaign phase with Afrobeats icon, Davido

Martell, the oldest of the Cognac houses, has debuted the next chapter of its ‘Be The Standout Swift’ campaign with Afrobeats icon and humanitarian, Davido.

This latest visual installment of Martell’s ‘Be The Standout Swift’ campaign, titled ‘Standout Swift Story,’ is designed to showcase the audacity of the Afrobeats superstar and shed light on what it means to challenge conventions and pave the path for those that follow.

As a brand committed to driving positive change, Martell celebrates those who boldly take on challenges to benefit many, instead of conforming to codes that favor a few. Drawing inspiration from this ethos and Davido’s legacy, Martell is looking to encourage people to stand out from the crowd and redefine conventions.

“As a singer and songwriter, my mission is to show the new generation that the possibilities are endless, and my partnership with Martell is another opportunity to pay tribute to the legacy I have created with my music and community.

“My hope is that the ‘Standout Swift Story’ inspires people to pave their path and challenge the status quo, not just for their benefit but for the benefit of those around them,” Davido said.

For Martell, a Standout Swift is someone who seeks to open up doors for and within the communities around them.

Paying homage to this expression and Davido’s mantra – ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’, the film also features members of Davido’s crew who has reached international prominence due to the superstar’s impact.

“We have a deep understanding of the challenges being faced by the new generation hence, we remain passionate about driving positive change amongst them and the ‘Standout Swift’ campaign further mirrors our commitment to fulfilling this,” Sola Oke, managing director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria said.

Martell’s legacy is shaped by audacity. The ‘Standout Swift Story’ celebrates the shared legacy between Davido and Jean Martell, who founded the great cognac house in 1715.