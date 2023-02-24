Kemen, ex-BBNaija housemate, unveils new offering

Get ready to sweat, lift, and transform your body at the newest gym in town, Pure Fitness Africa. Led by Ekemeni Ekerette, ex-BBNaija housemate and fitness coach, has opened a state-of-the-art gym, with promises to offer a unique fitness experience to all.

Pure Fitness Africa, the fitness and lifestyle offering, which was formerly known as Fitness Central.

Pure Fitness Africa, formerly Fitness Central, differs from the average gym. Boasting top-of-the-line equipment and facilities, including a fully-equipped weightlifting area, cardio machines, and a group exercise studio, Pure Fitness Africa has everything you need to achieve your fitness goals.

Ekemeni Ekerette, CEO of Pure Fitness Africa, who is popularly known as Kemen, brings his expertise and passion to the establishment. With years of experience in the fitness industry, Kemen has trained countless individuals and helped them transform their bodies and lives. His focus on functional training and personalised coaching ensures that every member receives the attention and guidance they need to reach their full potential.

“I am excited to bring my passion for fitness to Pure Fitness Africa and help people transform their bodies and lives,” said Kemen. “The goal is to create a welcoming and supportive environment where people feel inspired and motivated to push their limits and achieve their goals.”

In addition to top-of-the-line equipment and personalised coaching, Pure Fitness Africa also offers a range of classes, including yoga, dance, and boxing. The gym’s vibrant and energetic atmosphere, innovative courses, and personalised coaching create a fun and practical experience.

The opening ceremony powered by Amstel Malta Ultra was graced by business executives and top fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts, including; Amaechi Okobi, Nancy Isime, ex-BBNaija housemates, Praize, Dotun, Wathoni, and Alex Unusual, among others.

Pure Fitness Africa is located at two places: Adekola Balogun Street, Perchstone and Graeys Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, and Ashley’s Place, Plot 1, Dream Africana Way, Olugborogan Town Way, Lekki, Lagos.