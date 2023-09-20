JusticeforMorbad: Lekki, Akure, Ilorin, Ado-Ekiti take turns to protest

Lekki, Akure, Ilorin, and Ado-Ekiti joined in on the #JusticeforMohbad protest that has taken Nigerians both home and abroad by storm.

Hundreds of fans and mourners, mainly young Nigerians from these four cities, joined their counterparts from Ikorodu, Benin City, and Abeokuta, who had carried out similar demonstrations, to call on the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that the slain music artist doesn’t die in vain.

Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, who was born on June 8, 1996, died mysteriously on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

He died under questionable circumstances, which is why his death has drawn so much attention both from social media and conventional media.

During a press briefing held on Tuesday, the police promised to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the mystery behind the young musician’s death.

In Lekki, youths in large numbers held a candlelight session for Mohbad at the former Lekki toll gate. While in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, young Nigerians staged a peaceful walk demanding justice for the slain music artist.

Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, had a large turnout of fans and mourners who congregated at the venue to celebrate the life of Mohbad while at the same time calling for justice for the murdered music star.

Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, also joined in the protest party as mourners in their hundreds carried out a solidarity walk demanding justice for Mohbad.

A video of American rap star Koda Black paying his last respect to Mohbad surfaced on X, formerly called Twitter.

Throughout Tuesday up until early morning Wednesday, #JusticeforMohbad has been trending on X, with many retweets gaining more traction on the microblogging application.

Meanwhile, a video of the father of Mohbad allergy wanting to bury Mohbad at midnight on the day of his death has surfaced on X. This allegation was made by a Baale in Ikorodu who is close to the father.