Journaling for the soul: Finding peace amidst Nigeria’s hustle

Did you know that in 2023, Nigeria ranked among the top 20 most stressed countries in the world, with many citizens facing daily challenges like financial strain, traffic gridlocks, and inconsistent power supply? In a world where hustle culture and unrelenting pressures seem to dominate, finding moments of peace and introspection has become essential for our well-being. Amid all the chaos, journaling—an ancient practice—has found new relevance. Whether you choose to write with pen and paper or use modern tools like voice notes and apps, journaling remains a powerful way to bring clarity, healing, and calm to your life.

1. Clarity Amidst the Wahala

Picture this: You’re stuck in traffic again, dealing with yet another power outage, or juggling rising living costs. The wahala (troubles) never seem to end. Recent issues like inflation, the removal of fuel subsidies, and increasing food insecurity have left many Nigerians feeling stressed and uncertain. In times like these, journaling offers a way to process the chaos and find some calm.

Take, for example, Chidinma, a young professional in Lagos. Overwhelmed by the pressures of her demanding job and family responsibilities, she found herself constantly stressed and anxious. On the advice of a friend, she began to journal every evening. At first, it felt awkward, but soon, writing down her worries and challenges helped her see things more clearly. Chidinma discovered patterns in her stress triggers and began developing practical strategies to manage them. Journaling transformed her mental health, making her more resilient and giving her the clarity she needed to face each day with renewed strength.

2. Processing Emotions in a ‘No-Shoo-Show’ Culture

This newfound clarity is only one part of the equation. Journaling also helps with emotional processing, which is crucial in a culture that often encourages a “no-shoo-show” mentality—showing no weakness, even during hard times. While resilience is admirable, bottling up emotions can take a toll on our well-being. Journaling offers a private, judgment-free space where you can express every emotion, from grief and frustration to joy and hope, without fear of being judged or misunderstood.

Voice Note Journaling: An Accessible Way to Express Yourself

If you’re new to journaling or find writing intimidating, voice note journaling might be a perfect starting point. This method is as simple as using your smartphone to record your thoughts whenever inspiration strikes. It’s a convenient way to capture emotions, ideas, or reflections, especially for those who feel more comfortable speaking than writing.

How It Works:

Choose a Platform: Most smartphones come with built-in voice recording apps, like Voice Memos on iOS or Recorder on Android. Alternatively, you can use apps like Evernote or Otter, which offer features for organising and even transcribing your recordings.

Start Recording: Find a quiet space, press the record button, and speak freely. There’s no need to worry about perfect wording—just let your thoughts flow naturally.

Label Your Entries: Once you finish recording, give each file a descriptive title, like “Morning Reflection – 5th Nov” or “Work Stress Thoughts – Evening.” This makes it easier to locate specific entries later.

Organise Your Journals: Consider creating folders for different themes, such as “Daily Gratitude” “Prayer Journals,” or “Emotional Processing.” Apps like Evernote and Google Drive allow you to keep your recordings neatly categorised.

Review and Reflect: Set aside time weekly or monthly to listen to your recordings. Reflect on any patterns or insights that emerge and consider journaling about them in writing or in a follow-up voice note.

Voice note journaling is an adaptable, judgment-free way to express yourself, especially in a fast-paced environment. It provides the flexibility to process your thoughts on the go, making journaling accessible no matter where you are.

3. Connecting with Your Inner Self

Once you’ve started processing your emotions, journaling naturally leads you to reconnect with your inner self. In a society filled with expectations from family and community, it’s easy to lose touch with who you truly are. Journaling gives you the chance to pause, listen to your heart, and reflect on your values, dreams, and purpose. This self-reflection not only grounds you but also aligns your actions with your deepest desires, helping you lead a more intentional and fulfilling life.

4. A Space for Spiritual Reflection

For many people, spirituality is a source of strength and comfort. Journaling can become a spiritual practice that deepens your faith, whether it’s through writing down prayers, reflecting on blessings, or capturing moments of divine intervention. If you’re feeling disconnected or in need of encouragement, keeping a gratitude journal can shift your perspective from what’s missing to what’s present, nurturing a spirit of thankfulness and hope.

5. Tracking Growth and Purpose

As you continue this journey of self-discovery and spiritual reflection, you’ll notice another benefit: the ability to track your growth. Journaling is like having a personal record of your journey, showing how far you’ve come and how resilient you’ve been. In Nigeria, where the road to success is often winding and unpredictable, these reflections serve as a reminder that every experience has a purpose. This can be incredibly motivating, reinforcing the belief that life is full of meaningful lessons.

6. Boosting Creativity and Imagination

But journaling isn’t just about reflecting; it’s also about dreaming and creating. As a people known for our vibrant creativity—from our love of music and fashion to our rich storytelling traditions—journaling provides a space to explore and develop new ideas. Whether you’re jotting down a business concept, sketching a vision for the future, or writing a story inspired by your surroundings, journaling can unlock your imagination and spark innovations.

7. Easing Stress and Finding Peace

Finally, as you nurture your soul through clarity, emotional processing, spiritual connection, and creativity, journaling becomes a practical tool for easing stress. We all feel the weight of life’s pressures sometimes, and having an outlet to release that tension can be immensely calming. By writing or speaking your worries, you lighten your mental load and often gain a clearer perspective, promoting emotional balance and peace.

Best Times and Ways to Journal

To make the most of journaling, it’s helpful to find times that naturally align with reflection. For example, morning journaling can set a positive tone for your day, while evening journaling can help you process and release any stress before bed. Voice note journaling is a fantastic option for busy people who are often on the go. Remember, even a 5–10-minute session can be impactful; it’s about consistency, not duration.

Getting Started with Journaling

If you’re ready to start journaling, you may encounter a few challenges, especially in the beginning. It’s normal to feel awkward or unsure of what to write or say when you first start. You might find that your mind goes blank or that your words don’t flow the way you expected. Additionally, maintaining consistency can be difficult, especially with a busy schedule or when motivation wanes.

Solutions to Common Challenges:

Overcoming Awkwardness: Remember that journaling is a personal and private practice, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it. Start with simple prompts like, “What am I feeling right now?” or “What made me smile today?” The more you practice, the easier it will become to express yourself authentically.

Staying Consistent: To make journaling a habit, try setting a specific time each day, such as first thing in the morning or right before bed. Even a quick 5–10-minute session can be impactful. Using digital reminders or placing your journal in a visible spot can also serve as helpful prompts to stay consistent.

Being Flexible: If you miss a day or two, don’t be discouraged. Journaling doesn’t have to be perfect. Focus on progress rather than perfection and be kind to yourself as you build this habit.

Whether you choose to write in English, Pidgin, your local dialect, or prefer using voice notes, journaling is all about what feels authentic and sustainable for you. The key is to create space for your soul to be heard, even if it’s just a few minutes a day.

So, find your quiet corner, grab your notebook or phone, and start journaling. Your soul will thank you for creating this space to breathe, reflect, and grow. “Taking care of your inner world is the most important investment you can make.”

