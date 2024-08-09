How to earn on Medium as a Nigerian

Medium has announced that Nigerian writers, alongside writers from 76 other countries, can now benefit from its monetisation program.

On adding new countries, Medium said, “We’re excited to announce that we’re expanding the Medium Partner Program to 77 new countries. Country expansion is the most requested change to the Partner Program, and we’re thrilled to support writers from as many countries as possible to write and be rewarded on Medium.”

Medium is a platform for long-form stories from insiders and thought leaders. Readers get to deepen their knowledge of subjects that matter most to them.

Here is how to qualify and earn from Medium:

1. You have to be a member of Medium. Note that the best way to succeed as a Partner Program author is to participate as a reader of stories on Medium.

2. You should have published a story in the last six months. Medium says that authors who want to be monetised must stay active, publish regularly, and engage with the community.

3. You have to live in an eligible country. To earn on Medium, you must live in a country eligible for earnings, like Nigeria.

4. Age. Writers must be 18 years or older to qualify.

5. You have to have a bank account. Writers must have a bank account and file taxes in an eligible country.

Once you have met these and applied, you will be brought to a Partner Program enrollment checklist. To do this.”

1. Click on “Continue with onboarding” to proceed.

2. Fill out all of the information required by Stripe to create or connect your Stripe account.

3. After you’ve created or connected your Stripe account, you will be brought over to the next step: completing your taxpayer information.

4. Fill out all of the information required by Tipalti. Once you submit your taxpayer information, you will receive an email confirmation. Tipalti can take up to 5 business days to review and verify your taxpayer forms.

Once you’ve completed your enrollment, you can begin putting new and already published stories behind the paywall to start earning revenue from them. You can also review your story earnings in your Partner Program Dashboard.

Authors can also earn more money through the following ways.

1. Member read time. Members-only stories will earn money when a member reads your story for 30 seconds or more and will continue to earn more the longer they keep reading.

2. Positive interactions. Writers will also earn more when members clap, highlight, reply, or engage with your story in other ways.

3. Follower bonus. When members follow you and continue to read and interact with your stories, you will be given a follower bonus. We encourage writers to share their stories with readers in a way that promotes community and audience building.

4. Boost bonus. Stories that are boosted will also earn more for each read and interaction. “We recommend that writers spend more time on fewer, high-quality stories to reach this bar,” Medium said.

The global firm also noted that there will be a new $10 minimum payout threshold.

“To scale our Partner Program, story earnings will now need to accumulate a minimum of $10 before we can send a payout to your Stripe account. If your stories do not earn $10 in a given month, the balance will be rolled over to the following month until you meet the minimum threshold,” the firm added.