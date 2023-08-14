Hollywood strike actions offer lesson for Nigeria movie industry

1oo days and still counting Hollywood strike is likely to have an impact on the Nigerian movie industry and offer lessons to the industry if it lasts for long experts said.

The strike, which began on May 2nd, reached 100 days on Wednesday, August 10th and it is still ongoing.

For the first time in six years, Hollywood is on strike. This time, the industry shutdown is in response to demands for equitable compensation in the streaming era and regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence in movies and television.

The last time Hollywood writers went on strike was in 2007 when it lasted 100 days and cost the Los Angeles entertainment business roughly $2 billion.

The strike which has already resulted in the cancellation of written TV shows in the United States, and television series and also movies set for release later this year may face significant delays.

However, based on experts, little or more will the Hollywood suspension affect the Nigerian movie industry if the strike lasts for long.

Patrick Lee, member of the Cinema Exhibition Association of Nigeria’s executive council, said one of the Hollywood movies that was to be released in cinemas in October “Kraven the Hunter” has been postponed to next year which there is a possibility it might affect the box office because it is a Highly and anticipated movie.

“But if the strike continues, the impact is going to affect more on movies that were supposed to be released next year in the cinema”, he also said Nollywood needs to understand that at some point we might be affected. So it is an opportunity to learn to ensure that does not affect the industry, actors’ rights need to be protected and also regulate the use of artificial intelligence.

According to Prince Nnamdi Adigwu, International Film, TV Executive at Corder Production, said, the Hollywood strike may have little or no influence, but it will open the eyes of the Nigerian film industry and begin to generate conversation.

“There has been no formal structure in terms of professional associations or guilds in the industry, compared to Hollywood,” he said, “Nollywood is the only business in which there is no official body to oversee the operations of actors and filmmakers.”

“Whether in Nollywood or Hollywood, screenwriters rarely receive global recognition. Writing the story is the basis of the building; if you don’t have a good tale, you won’t have a successful series or movie, thus crafting a strong story is difficult, and the authors ought to be compensated for their efforts.”

He goes on to say that Hollywood has a system in place that allows people to fight for these kinds of rights, so the Nigerian movie industry has a pattern to work with.

“I don’t think that the impact of the Hollywood strike will have much reflection,” said Muoma Obinna, National President of Film Creative Minds Association. “Nollywood is still evolving. The government is yet to integrate into the full activities of Nollywood. Most of the contents making waves here are financed solely by Independent producers. No regulatory system.

“Almost all practitioners want to be on their own. No teamwork, or collaboration. We have more than 19 registered associations or guilds. Yet it’s all About personal interest,” he said.