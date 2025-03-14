When global film audiences meet Fikayo Holloway, an investigative journalist probing the shady dealings of Lagos’s crime syndicates, they could be forgiven for thinking they’re watching a Hollywood production originating on a film set far from the African continent. Nothing could be further from the truth.

When Nigerian cinematographer, director, and advocate of women in film Nora Awolowo wanted to expand her photographic hobby, little did she know that she was about to start a journey that would see her preparing for the premiere of her first feature film, Red Circle, in Nigerian cinemas in June 2025.

Along the way, she has learnt that breaking into a traditionally male-dominated industry comes with unique challenges, like proving she is as good as her male counterparts. Still, she has shattered stereotypes by being resilient and letting her work speak for itself. It hasn’t been easy, but Nora is proving to young women that gender is no barrier to being successful in Africa’s film industry. In doing so, she’s become a strong role model for women and girls wanting to pursue their passion for visual storytelling, encouraging them every step of the way.

Revenue from Nigeria’s cinema market is projected to reach $134 million this year, fuelled by a growing appetite for locally produced films and innovative storytelling techniques.

For Nora, who won the 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award in the best documentary category, representation is key, saying: “We need more women represented in the industry – not just in the camera department, but across lighting, sound, and other technical fields. I hope that by seeing other women succeed in the industry, they are encouraged to know that aside from training, there’s a pipeline for growth and the potential to develop a successful career.”

Nora’s unique story and vision resonate with Canon as a global imaging company committed to the African continent. In a rapidly growing industry, her vision aligns with Canon’s goal of empowering Africa’s filmmakers with high-quality cameras, lenses, and imaging technology that help bring their stories to life.

From capturing Africa’s stories to accelerating action for gender equality, the two Nigerian filmmakers are bringing their vision to life using Canon’s cutting-edge technology, showcasing the power of women behind the lens.

Hannah Sampson: Harnessing technology to amplify storytelling

Hannah Sampson is one such Nigerian cinematographer, telling Nora’s story in fine detail using Canon’s groundbreaking products for the first time. To achieve Canon’s high cinematic excellence standards for the documentary, Hannah chose the Canon EOS C70 digital cinema camera and the Canon EOS R for video and stills behind the scenes. The Canon EF 50mm and RF 15- 35 MM lenses provided the versatility needed to capture the shots that Hannah needed in high-definition quality.

Hannah’s experience with Canon’s products was overwhelmingly positive: “Working with Canon cinema cameras for the first time was an incredible experience. The portable C70 is flexible and simple to use without a gimbal or tripod. The controls are easy to use on the go, and the touchscreen LCD monitor enhances its usability. Battery life is great, and I was able to achieve the silhouette effect that I needed for this documentary. I truly enjoyed this project and the process of bringing Nora’s story to life.”

Fuelling the future of Nigeria’s cinema

With a strong presence in Nigeria, Canon is committed to supporting the country’s creative sector. It collaborates with organisations like the Directors Guild of Nigeria, the Cinematographers Society of Nigeria, and the photographic community, and several high-profile productions have been filmed using Canon’s cinema technology:

Mokalik (Netflix Original) – Directed by Kunle Afolayan, shot entirely on Canon EOS C300 Mark II and Canon CN-E EF Prime lenses.

Citation (Netflix Original) – Shot on Canon C500 Mark II and Canon Sumire lenses.

Bali – Shot entirely on Canon cinema lineup and Sumire lenses, directed by Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen.

Ayra Starr Music Video – Shot by Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen.

Innoson Motors Commercial – One of Nigeria’s biggest commercials, shot on Canon cinema lineup and lenses.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day this month, highlighting Canon’s ongoing support for Nigeria’s creative industry and the role of Canon cameras in Nigerian filmmaking, Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central & North Africa, remarked: “Canon remains deeply committed to empowering Nigeria’s dynamic creative industry by delivering cutting-edge imaging solutions that push the boundaries of visual storytelling. The Nigerian film industry is a key market for us, with filmmakers, broadcasters, and media houses relying on Canon’s advanced technology to bring their visions to life. Our latest innovations, including the Canon EOS C400 and EOS C80, have been embraced by industry professionals for their superior high-resolution capabilities and groundbreaking features. As we accelerate action toward greater inclusivity in filmmaking, we are proud to see female Nigerian filmmakers leveraging our technology to break barriers and inspire the next generation, further reinforcing Canon’s position as the preferred imaging partner for Africa’s storytellers.”

As Canon continues to support and empower filmmakers like Nora and Hannah, it remains committed to diversity and inclusion, nurturing talent, and expanding creative possibilities across Nigeria and beyond, living up to its philosophy of “Kyosei” – working together for the common good.

While more up-and-coming female cinematographers make their mark in a tough environment, Canon is proud to have enabled trailblazers like Nora to bring her fictitious character, Fikayo, to global audiences and supported Hannah in telling her real-life, inspirational story.

