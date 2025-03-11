DEO Media has introduced a new digital platform, Prodculator to address challenges in film financing and tax incentives. The platform connects filmmakers with investors globally and provides tools to navigate international tax rebates.

Fabian Adeoye Lojede, the founder of DEO Media, is a South African and UK-based Nigerian creative entrepreneur. The platform is designed to help filmmakers secure funding while simplifying the process of understanding tax incentives. “As the global film industry continues to grow, navigating tax incentives and securing financing remains a major challenge for creatives. Prodculator is a game-changer, bridging the gap between film producers and funders while demystifying the complex world of tax rebates,” said Lojede.

Prodculator is a digital platform that connects filmmakers with investors and helps them calculate international tax rebates. It provides a solution by linking filmmakers with potential funders willing to support productions through grants, rebates, or private financing. The platform also offers a tool to calculate tax rebates in different countries, helping filmmakers take advantage of available incentives.

Securing financing has been a long-standing challenge in the film industry. Many filmmakers struggle to fill funding gaps when their budget exceeds secured investments. In Nollywood, despite industry growth, filmmakers still find it difficult to connect with investors. Streaming platforms have also reduced their project financing, making the challenge more pronounced.

Countries like Canada, the UK, and several US states provide tax credits and rebates that reduce production costs. Independent filmmakers and studios can use Prodculator to calculate tax rebates in various locations within minutes, simplifying the process of international film financing.

Prodculator offers grants, tax rebates, and private financing, enabling Nigerian filmmakers to calculate tax rebates in South Africa and the UK while connecting with investors. Investors benefit from a data-driven approach to discovering tax-efficient projects and supporting the local creative industry.

By ensuring transparency, Prodculator helps financiers maximise returns through government incentives. Filmmakers gain a streamlined process for funding and international tax incentives, expanding opportunities to reach global audiences. The platform also fosters industry collaboration. While it currently supports tax rebate calculations in select locations, US tax incentives and other regions will be added soon.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

