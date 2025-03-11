Moniepoint Inc. has announced the expansion of its Women in Tech programme, increasing its internship roles from 10 to 15 as part of its commitment to bridging the gender gap in the technology sector.

According to the fintech firm, the initiative will offer successful applicants the opportunity to join diverse teams across cloud engineering, backend engineering, technical product management, data engineering, systems administration, technical support, and user experience.

Read also: AI revolution in enterprise sales: How tech wins big in Africa

Dubbed the Dream 15, these women will embark on a six-month internship featuring direct mentorship, a competitive salary, work tools, branded merchandise, and the possibility of securing full-time employment based on performance.

Chinaza Nduka-Dike, vice president of People Operations at Moniepoint Inc., stated, “With the Women in Tech initiative, we are not just inspiring inclusion, we are actively creating sustainable pathways for women to thrive in the tech industry. Diversity fuels innovation, and through programmes like this, we are empowering women to take on leadership roles, develop critical skills, and shape the future of technology.”

The Women in Tech programme has proven to be a transformative force, not only for its participants but also for the broader technology community. By providing access to mentorship, training, and hands-on experience, Moniepoint is actively working to close the gender gap in tech, ensuring that women play a central role in the industry’s future.

Recent data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that while women constitute nearly half of Nigeria’s population, they account for only 25 percent of the tech workforce, despite making up 22 percent of STEM graduates annually.

Read also: Meet Ahmed Idris, entrepreneur empowering Africans through tech

These statistics highlight the need for initiatives like Women in Tech, which equip young women with practical experience, mentorship, and opportunities to contribute to live projects shaping the future of digital finance in Africa.

Share