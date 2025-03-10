Ahmed Idris is the executive director of Enovate Lab, an innovation and impact organisation in Kano for creative individuals tackling local challenges with innovative approach.

Idris registered his firm in 2018 with just N50,000, without even having a place to work from, but for a mentor, who offered to share his office space, and it grown to having 12 core team members and 17 volunteers.

The tech-entrepreneur was earlier in 2016 inspired to co-found a tech community out of his passion for empowering others and impacting society, which led him to establish Enovate Lab.

“I wanted to build a platform that nurtures talents and facilitates collaboration between the public and private sectors to address socioeconomic and environmental issues.

“Mentorship transformation, and skills development in individuals motivates me daily to continue this important work,” he said.

His effort to empower youngsters paid off with the training and empowerment of over 20,000 youths who are now self-dependent and are contributing to national growth.

The former Facebook and Google community leader’s activities led to his induction into the Global Shapers Community which is an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

Idris who is also a Climate Ambassador for Global Youth Climate Network which is a programme of the World Bank Youth Group, specialises in empowering youngsters through innovative programmes that focus on skills development, mentorship, and practical experience.

“We run an innovation hub specifically designed to support tech talent development and also MSMEs and Startups development. Our primary mission is to enable both the public and private sector to co-create solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

“We achieve this through capacity building, networking and policy advocacy. We collaborate with various organisations to create impactful opportunities, particularly targeting marginalised groups, and facilitating socio-economic development in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

He disclosed that the company has experienced significant growth in various aspects of the business.

“Over time, we have expanded our programmes and initiatives, allowing us to reach a larger audience and impact more young Nigerians.

“Our collaborations with various organisations have strengthened, enabling us to co-create innovative solutions to social, economic, and environmental challenges,” he said.

Idris believes that Nigeria’s tech space is evolving and filled with both challenges and opportunities.

“As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria boasts a population of over 200 million, which presents a substantial market for various industries. The technology and innovation stands out as a particularly promising area for growth.

Nigeria’s burgeoning tech landscape emphasises digital transformation and innovation, making it an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs alike,” he said.

Speaking about the challenges, he said; “Since starting Enovate Lab, one of the major challenges has been securing sufficient funding. As an organisation focused on innovation and community empowerment, we often face difficulties in accessing capital, which is crucial for sustaining our operations and expanding our programs.

“This challenge is particularly pronounced in the Nigerian context, where many businesses struggle with cash flow issues and limited access to traditional financing options.”

However, he said despite these challenges, the firm remains committed to its mission and continuously seeks innovative solutions to overcome obstacles, ensuring that it can make a meaningful impact in the communities.

On what makes Enovate Lab different from other tech firms amplifying their voices, Idris said is the enabler role it plays, as either Innovation Support Organisations or Enterprise Support Organisations.

“Unlike many others, we focus on creating a robust ecosystem that not only supports individual startups but also fosters collaboration between various stakeholders, including public and private sectors,” he explained.

Amidst the challenging business space, the company has adopted a multi-faceted strategy that focuses on cost management, revenue diversification, and strategic partnerships to remain operational.

According to Idris, Enovate Lab aims to enhance its programmes and increase impact across Nigeria to expand.

“Our strategy focuses on scaling our initiatives, reaching more communities, and establishing a presence in additional states”.

To the upcoming entrepreneurs, he said, “Stay committed to your vision because being an entrepreneur often tests your commitment to your goals, especially when faced with numerous challenges.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

