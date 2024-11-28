Harvard Business School Initiative: SBC receives award for educational impact

L-R: Kirti Sudhanshu, founder, Kirti Kares Foundation; Sari El Khalil, Chief Transformation Officer, Seven-up Bottling Company, and wife; Lovelyn Okoye, Head of Sustainability, Seven-up Bottling Company; and Eche Munonye CEO, CSR Reporters, at the Social Impact & Sustainability Awards (SISA) 2024 in Lagos recently.

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has won two prestigious awards at the Social Impact & Sustainability Awards (SISA) 2024. The company received the CSR Award for Educational Empowerment for its Harvard Business School Scholarship Initiative, and the Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award for the company’s One Staff, One Tree Initiative.

Ziad Maalouf, Managing Director of SBC, was also recognised as the Social Impact Personality of the Year for his leadership in advancing social responsibility at SBC and, nationally, across Nigeria, through the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and a commitment to SME growth.

During his keynote speech, Maalouf emphasised the importance of empowering communities and individuals, stating, “It’s not enough to give; we must invest in people. True social responsibility is about creating opportunities for sustainable development.” This, he reiterated, are the crux of such initiatives as the Harvard Business School Scholarship Initiative (HBSS).

The Harvard Business School Scholarship Initiative, a groundbreaking programme designed to support talented Nigerians with scholarships for the Harvard MBA programme, empowers individuals to pursue world-class education, with the goal of creating future leaders who will drive sustainable development in Nigeria. SBC’s commitment to educational empowerment reflects its belief that investing in human capital is key to long-term societal progress.

Additionally, SBC’s One Staff, One Tree Initiative, which was recognised as the Sustainability Initiative of the Year encourages SBC employees to plant trees, contribute to environmental sustainability and promote a greener future. By engaging its workforce in this initiative, SBC demonstrates its commitment to environmental responsibility and its role in tackling climate change.

Sari El Khalil, Chief Transformation Officer at SBC, receiving the awards alongside Lovelyn Okoye, Head of Sustainability, reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria and its enduring spirit of a continued legacy, “Since SBC’s founding in 1960 by my grandfather, this dedication to community, innovation, and sustainability has been woven into our company’s very fabric. The awards and programmes presented today stand as a testament to his visionary leadership and his deep love for Nigeria, which continues to inspire our mission to this day.”

Under Ziad’s leadership, SBC continues to engage in numerous social impact initiatives, including its work in community empowerment, youth education, and environmental sustainability.

“Receiving these awards is a testament to the hard work of our incredible team and our partners,” Maalouf said. “We are committed to creating opportunities that drive positive social and environmental impact and look forward to continuing our journey towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

Seven-up Bottling Company was proud to join other notable organisations recognised at the event, including BUA Group, Stanbic IBTC, IHS, and Total Energies, who also received awards for their outstanding contributions to philanthropy, empowerment, sustainable business practices, and employee well-being.

