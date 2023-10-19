Governor Sanwo-Olu launches ambitious $100m Lagos film city project

Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday initiated the commencement of the $100 million Lagos Film City project, set to transform the landscape of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The event, held in the picturesque setting of the 100-hectare land area in the Ikosi-Ejinrin area of Epe Local Government, was a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation through filmmaking.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos Film City project, structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP), is poised to be a game-changer, with the potential to generate numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and attract substantial investments.

He said, “And so we have set out hectares of land for this city. I am excited with where we are; I can say to you that we are on a journey that will birth something that will be phenomenal, something that will shake the entire world.”

The ambitious project is expected to be a thriving hub for various aspects of the film industry, encompassing film production, visual effects, scripting, cinematography, editing, photography, and all the ancillary services that are very valuable to the filmmaking process.

With a primary focus on enhancing the quality and scale of Nigeria’s film and entertainment output, this initiative, the Lagos Film City is set to bolster the local film ecosystem.

Collaboration is at the heart of this project, as it involves several notable players in the entertainment sector, including Ebonylife Academy, Delyork, and Ogidi Studios. Their combined expertise and experience in the industry will contribute to the success of the Lagos Film City.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised that this visionary project is a concrete step towards fulfilling his THEMES Agenda, a comprehensive policy framework for the development of Lagos State. Under this framework, the second ‘E’ stands for Entertainment and Tourism, highlighting the state’s commitment to boosting the entertainment sector, which plays a crucial role in promoting tourism, job creation, and economic development.

The Lagos Film City project is expected to serve as a catalyst for the growth of the Nigerian film industry, enabling it to compete on a global scale.

It is a testament to the state’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, creativity, and economic diversification, thereby solidifying Lagos’ position as the entertainment and tourism epicentre of Nigeria.

On X, Jubril Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu, wrote glorifying messages about the project, praising his boss for this initiative and stating how it will be a game changer in the Nigerian film industry.

