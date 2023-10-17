We are building West Africa’s largest food logistics hub, says Sanwo-olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, said his administration is in the process of constructing the largest food logistics hub in West Africa. He revealed that phase one of this project will be completed within a year, transforming Lagos into a key center for food distribution.

Sanwo-olu disclosed this in his speech at the 2023 World Food Day – Lagos Farm Fair, an event held to mark the World Food Day, themed “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind” and celebrated on October 16 annually. It was organsied by the Ministry of Agriculture, and sponsored by British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), Stanbic IBTC bank, etc.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said: “The plan involves linking this central hub to middle-level markets. We have built about three of them and are building additional. So the middle-level markets will now take from the main hubs before it now goes to the last mile and cornershop market and the stalls close to you.”

He stressed the importance of food security, acknowledging global concerns and saying, “We have a robust integrated plan to ensure that food sufficiency and food adequacy in Lagos is secure because food security globally is becoming an issue.

“We are looking for paddy rice growers in Lagos. Of course, we have the biggest rice mill but we will also collaborate with other states; our rice mill needs a lot of paddy. It doesn’t matter the quantity of storage of paddy that they grow, we will buy it off them. We will also continue to provide infrastructure and will bring about funding to ensure, like the theme of this year, to leave no one behind.”

Also at the event, Abisola Olusanya, Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State, provided insight into the significance of World Food Day, stating, “The day is set aside to encourage action on food insecurity, promote the production and consumption of safe food which have an immediate and long-term benefit on the people, the planet, and the economy at large.”

“This initiative aligns with the global effort to eliminate poverty and ensure proper nutrition for all,” Olusanya said. “The commitment to addressing food security challenges remains a top priority, and the construction of the largest food logistics hub in West Africa is a substantial step towards this goal.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, External Affairs Director of British American Tobacco West & Central Africa, emphasised the firm’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and rural farmers’ livelihoods. She noted, “This year’s World Food Day theme, ‘Water is Life, Water is Food,’ resonates profoundly with our agricultural community.”

“This event is a vital component of our “Wealth is Here” campaign, aimed at facilitating market access for smallholder farmers and providing a robust platform to foster agricultural business development,” Erewa-Meggison said. “Over the past four editions, our partnership with Lagos State has significantly improved the lives of rural smallholder farmers through the Lagos Farm Fair (LFF). During this period, we have made an impact, benefiting over 2000 farmers, engaging with over 5000 shoppers, and generating more than ₦20 million in income for these farmers.

“This year, the fair is set to host over 600 smallholder farmers from the southwest region and is expected to draw the participation of over 4000 shoppers, including key stakeholders, investors, and prominent figures in the agriculture sector,” she said.