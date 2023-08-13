Generations 6: Six artists engage on healthy rivalry

After five successful editions, Mydrim Gallery is staging the 6th edition of Generation exhibition, its art discovery and empowerment platform that has helped participating artists to hone their skills and move their career forward.

This year, Generations 6, The Future Masters Series, will feature six budding artists on creative and enthralling artistic showcases with incredible works.

The exhibition holds from August 19- September 4, 2023 at Mydrim Gallery, which is located on #74, Norman Williams Street, S.W. Ikoyi, Lagos.

It will feature 47 works in total across many media, including paintings, sculpture, among others.

The six participating artists include: Adebiyi Ayobami, Christian Okwananke, Olumide Daniel, Obeka Simon, Stanley Ugonabo, and Taiwo Owoyemi.

Speaking on the upcoming exhibition in its curatorial statement, Mydrim Gallery was excited that nothing in this world can take the place of persistence, as the Generations “The Future Masters Series” exhibition has been consistent for more than half a decade.

“We have seen successful editions of Generations in the past five years, and there are plenty more to come. It is time to gear up for the GENERATIONS 6 “The Future Masters Series”, which would be an extraordinary art experience,” David Oluwatoyin, co- curator, Mydrim Gallery, said.

According to him, the gallery has provided endless inspiration to many emerging artists through this series of exhibitions.

“This year’s edition features the amazing works of six talented artists, each artist capturing the essence of their talents.

“This exhibition features a carefully curated selection of multimedia artworks and it is intentionally designed to ensure you experience them all in one space.

“These works will not only be a pleasure to view, but would also definitely enrich your collection,” Oluwatoyin said further.

Meet the artists:

Olalekan Adebiyi (b.1984)

He obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in General Art from The Polytechnic Ibadan in 2014. He later obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) majoring in sculpture from Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu in 2017.

Adebiyi is currently based in Lagos, Nigeria where he runs a full time studio. He is a member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) Lagos Chapter.

Christian Okwananke (b.1992)

He is a Nigerian artist, and architect. He is a graduate of Federal University of Technology, Akure.

His works explore Nigerian folklore and have participated at different group exhibitions iDesign4(2019), Ogirikan Miniature Art Festival (2019 – 2021), October Rain at Mydrim Gallery and Adeline Gallery(2022).

He is a member of the Association of Professional Creative Artists and Digital Designers (APCAD) and Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

Olumide Daniel (b. 1992)

He hails from Oyo state, Nigeria. He is a fulltime studio artist based in Lagos. Daniel started his journey of art at The Polytechnic Ibadan where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in 2013 and proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art degree, majoring in painting in 2018.

He is an impressionist and naturalistic painter. His themes reflect facial expressions and moods of his subject.

His painting is often interpreted in the light of African beauty, emotion and self-esteem. An amazing colourist, he knows how to play with chiaroscuro technique often imploring sharp and subtle contrasts in his paintings by relatively small thin, yet visible brush strokes that create impasto effects.

He is a versatile artist and is inspired by nature and colours in his environment. Daniel works majorly in oil, acrylic and pastel.

Obeka Simon Edoh (b.1996)

He is a full time studio painter based in Abuja, Nigeria. He graduated from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he studied Fine Art and majored in painting.

He was among the top 25 artists in ”Life in MyCityArt Festival ” competition in 2019 in Nigeria and also among the 10 finalists in the ”Next Of kin Annual Juried Art Exhibition and Competition ”in 2022 organized by Thought Pyramid Art center, Lagos and also participated in a group exhibition titled ”No Pain No Gain ”organized by Vivid Exclusive Art Gallery in 2022.

Stanley Ugonabo (b.1998)

He is a Lagos-based painter from Nigeria, completed his senior education at Penny international college, Lagos. He went on to study Visual Arts at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he graduated as one of the best students of Fine and Applied Arts and won the Chimedie prize for creative excellence in Visual Arts in 2019.

Stanley works predominantly in oil but enjoys exploring the watercolour medium as well. His art has evolved over the years and has always involved exploring realist and surrealist forms and cleverly manipulating the human anatomy to tell stories laden with energy and empathy. He usually distorts the human figure in part and whole and experiments with colouridiolects.

He also uses illumination and chiaroscuro to evoke certain emotions and moods.

His works focus on the impact of some social phenomena and their effects on the psyche of individuals, especially men. Using visual metaphors, he creates narratives to best convey his views.

He has participated in several exhibitions and workshops. His solo exhibition titled “Dreams” in 2021 was curated by Prof. Kryz Ikwemesi. He was also awarded the prize for”The most promising artist, 2021″at “Life in my city festival”.

Taiwo Owoyemi (b.1986)

A multidisciplinary visual artist, he graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2006. In 2015 he obtained a Master of Fine Art from University of Benin, Nigeria.

He uses junk aluminium cans of different shapes, sizes and colours to produce beautiful artworks using the repoussé assemblage Sculpture technique.

His works reflect his interest in choices made by people, and the psychological and social consequences of these choices.

Taiwo has three solo exhibitions to his credit, the most recent titled “One Man’s Junk”, held at the Didi Museum, Lagos,

Nigeria in May 2021. His works have featured in several workshops and group exhibitions.