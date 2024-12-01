Firm expresses determination to support Nigerian creative industry

…holds fashion show, awards

NMO Management Limited, organisers of the Pan African Music Fashion Runway (MFR), has expressed determination to support the transformational change in the Nigerian creative industry.

Managing director of NMO Management Limited, Ngozi Omamabala stated this at a media briefing to unveil the 10th edition of the Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award (GCAA) which is scheduled to hold on Saturday December 7th 2024 in Lagos.

Omamabala who is also the chairperson of the Creative and Entertainment Group at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) commended the Nigerian/African creative sector, adding that it continues to thrive in the face of global challenges.

In her words: “Business landscapes and world economies continue to struggle in a harsh economic climate despite this, Nigerian/African creative sector has managed to remain vibrant and robust. Fashion, music and cultural sectors are thriving.

“Technology has been a driver in enabling this momentum. Sustainable solutions laying the foundation for positive growth. A new and evolving mindset and approach to business development in the creative sector is emerging.

“Innovation and energy efficiency will play a central role. MFR will be central in further supporting this transformational shift, heralding positive horizons ahead.

”As Chairperson of Creative and Entertainment Group at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry #LCCI I am filled with pride and joy to represent such a vibrant and dynamic industry, create support structures that serve long term interests empowering creative with a call to action to empower, protect and upscale.”

She further called for renewable energy, recycling and other sustainable solutions to protect the environment, promote creativity and productivity tailored towards the advancement of the country and continent.

“We don’t have stable light in Nigeria as we have a national grid that has been collapsing severally over the last month or two, and people are really without power supply, yet we have the sun which is very hot. We do not even realise this sun can be converted to electricity to power all of our components. This applies to businesses.

“Businesses are really suffering from the Nigeria factor, and if we start employing more renewable energy practices, you will find that being more innovative with our business practices will actually increase our productivity. Will actually increase our competitiveness, because we have lower costs, so we won’t have to be charging people so much, and as a result, we are being kind to the planet too. This is what I’m pushing within the creative sector.”

On the annual event, she said it would be held both physical and online under the theme “Reflections and future horizons: Leveraging collaborative partnerships, innovation and sustainability practices, to enable and protect the future development of creative ecosystem ‘’

On his part president, Gabriel Idahosa, said the body was committed to scaling up visibility of the creative industry, while he called on creative to ensure they were pursuing an all-round growth and ensure they connect to everything needed to make success out of their passion.

Also speaking during the briefing, a legal practitioner and show producer, Ovo Ogufere advised creative to be bold to ask questions and ensure they are not taken advantage of especially while signing contracts.

