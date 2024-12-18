Femi Odugbemi addresses Nollywood professionals on potential amidst global recognition

Femi Odugbemi, a renowned legendary Nigerian filmmaker, recently spoke at the 6th annual Nollywood Creative Mind Forum, emphasising the need for Nollywood practitioners to recognise their industry’s value and potential. He highlighted the stark contrast between how Nollywood views itself and the high regard it receives internationally.

While acknowledging Nollywood’s challenges, Odugbemi expressed optimism about the industry’s future. He noted that for the first time, regulatory institutions in Nigeria’s creative sector are led by industry experts with a clear vision.

Additionally, financial institutions are increasingly interested in funding Nollywood projects, recognising the industry’s potential for growth and return on investment. Odugbemi stressed that while money is important, it’s not the sole factor driving Nollywood’s success.

He urged filmmakers to adapt to the evolving landscape of the industry, emphasising the importance of innovation, collaboration, and building sustainable institutions.

He explained that this software can generate scripts, breakdowns, budgets, and schedules and that storytellers should be familiar with these tools.

Odugbemi also warned against the “boys club” mentality in the industry, saying it is time for the industry to be more inclusive. He noted that many young people are making films now and that the industry is expanding. He said that it is important to build institutions and networks in order to take advantage of the opportunities that are available.

The Nollywood Creative Minds Forum (NCMF), an organisation of Nigerian film professionals, continues to drive innovation and collaboration within the industry.

According to Ijeoma Richards, President, NCMF, the forum’s Annual Seminar and Film Screening provides a crucial platform for engagement between the entertainment and corporate sectors, fostering strategic partnerships and sustainable development in Nigeria’s creative economy.

This year’s seminar also featured a panel discussion moderated by Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kalu Ikeagwu, where young filmmakers addressed pressing challenges in Nollywood, including distribution limitations, film financing, and casting biases.

It was also announced during the event by Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director, National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) that The NFVCB is launching a producers, exhibitors, and distributors lab in early 2025 to boost collaboration and knowledge sharing within the Nigerian film industry.

The initiative will feature foreign experts and successful Nigerian filmmakers sharing their expertise. The NFVCB also plans to facilitate access to funding and investment opportunities and will establish a major film and exhibition market in Lagos in 2026.

Additionally, the Nigerian Red Cross Society conducted a first-aid workshop to equip Nollywood practitioners with essential skills. The workshop was organised in response to the recent passing of legendary Nigerian singer and actor Onyeka Owenu, emphasising the importance of first-aid training in preventing future tragedies within the industry.

