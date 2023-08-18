Unforgivable premieres in cinemas nationwide

Unforgivable, a new Nollywood movie filled with comedy and suspense recently premiered in cinemas nationwide. The movie is produced and directed by Osezuah Elimihe under Aisre Pictures, in conjunction with Megalectrics Ltd.

“Unforgivable is about a young man though raised with a golden spoon by responsible parents, has issues with ladies and is charged to court for raping the lad after his heart,” Elimihe, producer and director, said during the recent premiere.

According to him, the story showed an untrained man defending himself against a team of trained lawyers on a case of rape where his liberty for life is at stake. “Realising to his chagrin that his father hired his ex, a topnotch lawyer in matters of rape and murder cases to defend him; he refuses her representation in court but prefers to represent himself instead,” Elimihe said.

Speaking further on the storyline, Elimihe said that people have been condemned in public opinion courts; and urged members of the public to stop jumping to conclusions without facts. “There are actions that friends will do against their friends but even at that people should have the capacity to forgive, even at that if you don’t forgive, you won’t grow beyond that point at which that thing happened to you. I urge people not to allow public opinion to becloud their actions,” he said.

In the movie Edafe Iwhiwhu hammers on a gender crack in the Nigerian Judicial system and earns himself a contempt of court sentence. “It was a good thing working with different colleagues and everybody was happy during the project. The only challenge I had during the shooting of the movie was when we stayed beyond midnight to shoot the movie but it was really interesting,” said Ijeoma Richard, who played the role of the judge.

Osasu Esemude, who played the role of Ife, said; “The movie is about two cousins who are doing what they are not supposed to do and it leads to accusation of rape. My take on the movie is that one should not rape and also accuse people of rape. It is a very sensitive issue that should be discussed in society.

While Anthonia Ani disclosed that people should watch the movie and should learn a lot of things relating to rape.

“I feel great to be among the cast. I commend the producer and director for giving me the opportunity to feature in the movie and I thank my colleagues who brought out the best in me,” Ani said.

The movie features actors including; Theo Lawson, Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Jude Orhorha, Victor Eriabie, Ijeoma Richards, Mercy Isoyip, Anthonia Okojie, Emeka Okoye, Kokoette Omoinyang, Joseph Ajah among others.