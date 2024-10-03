Exclusive collectors’ evening in Lagos explores investment potential of luxury assets

Recently, Polo Limited, West Africa’s leading luxury goods retailer, hosted an exclusive Collectors’ Evening at the Capital Club, Lagos.

This prestigious event brought together a distinguished audience of industry leaders, investors, and high-net-worth individuals eager to explore the growing role of high-value assets in portfolio diversification and wealth preservation.

Moderated by Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, host of Business Week on Arise News, the evening’s agenda centred around the strategic advantages of investing in luxury assets such as fine watches, jewellery, and art. Key speakers, including Jennifer Obayuwana, executive director of Polo; Kayode Awogboro, CEO of ARK Insurance; and Toyin Sanni, founder of Emerging Africa Group, engaged in a vibrant panel discussion that examined asset appreciation, market trends, and broader investment strategies across various sectors.

Jennifer Obayuwana highlighted the growing demand for collectable timepieces, explaining how heritage and craftsmanship are key drivers of value.

“Over the last decade, luxury watches have outperformed most asset classes,” she said. “Brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex—collectively known as the ‘Holy Trinity’—are sought after not just for their prestige but for their historical significance and market resilience.”

She further emphasised how auction prices and secondary market demand help sustain the value of these brands, making them viable long-term investments.

Kayode Awogboro offered insights into the world of art as a luxury asset, emphasizing its cultural and financial significance. “Art serves as a preservation of history,” Awogboro stated. “It is not just about paintings; it’s about the broader creative landscape, including music and film, which continue to add tremendous value to Nigeria’s cultural and economic fabric.”

The panellists also stressed how luxury assets can act as safe havens in times of economic uncertainty. Eddie Madaki, prestige manager at William Grant & Sons, echoed this sentiment, underscoring that investing in luxury goes beyond financial returns, often offering emotional and cultural enrichment as well.

As the event concluded, guests participated in an engaging Q&A session, probing deeper into the intricacies of luxury asset investment. Closing remarks from the evening’s organisers underscored the resilience and enduring value of luxury assets in volatile times, affirming their role as both status symbols and stable financial instruments.

The Collectors’ Evening served as a vital forum for discerning investors to explore the diverse opportunities within the luxury sector, highlighting how these timeless assets continue to perform as symbols of both prestige and sound investment strategy.

