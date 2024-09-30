Exclusive Collectors Evening Shines Light on Luxury Investments at Capital Club Lagos

Luxury collectors evening Panelists. Eddie Madaki , Jennifer Obayuwana on luxury timepieces, Eddie Madaki on rare wines and spirits, Niyi Adenubi on fine art, Abiola Adekola Partner GENEA Family office , Toyin Sanni covering investment opportunities, and Kayode Awogboro discussing asset protection. moderated by Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani

On Wednesday, Capital Club Lagos, in collaboration with Polo Luxury, hosted an extraordinary Collectors Evening that brought together distinguished members and guests for an exclusive exploration into luxury investments. The event showcased fine watches, rare spirits, and artwork, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to gain unique insights into the world of collectible assets.

In collaboration with Glenfiddich, the evening began with a sophisticated networking reception, featuring Glenfiddich based cocktails , culminating in a rare and exclusive tasting of the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura 29 year old and Glenfiddich 30 year old Time reimagined expressions, both limited edition and fine collectibles from the William Grant and son’s rare spirits range, a highlight that perfectly complemented the luxurious atmosphere. Polo Luxury displayed their curated collections, with exceptional pieces from Cartier and Missaka and more, giving guests a private preview of their finest offerings.

The evening’s panel discussion featured a group of highly respected experts, including Jennifer Obayuwana on luxury timepieces, Eddie Madaki on rare wines and spirits, Niyi Adenubi on fine art, Toyin Sanni covering investment opportunities, and Kayode Awogboro discussing asset protection. The panel was masterfully moderated by Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, whose thoughtful questions and ease captivated the audience. Stan Evans MPE officially opened and closed the evening, ensuring a seamless flow to the event.

Capital Club Lagos, the premier private business club for distinguished professionals and leaders, was proud to offer this evening of insightful discussion and luxury, reinforcing its position as a hub for exclusive business and networking events.

This exceptional event was curated by SA Consulting, a renowned firm with a history of creating bespoke experiences for high-net-worth individuals and affluent circles. SA Consulting’s expertise in concierge services and event curation was evident throughout the evening, from managing the flow of the event to ensuring the engagement of attendees with exclusive opportunities to explore luxury investments.

The success of the Collectors Evening exemplifies the caliber of experiences offered at Capital Club Lagos, and plans are already underway for a Part 2 of the event in the near future.

