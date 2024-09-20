‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continues to dominate Nigerian cinemas

The Nigerian box office saw a mix of familiar faces and fresh contenders during the weekend of September 13th to 15th. According to Nigerian Box Office on X, the Superhero flick ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ continued its reign at the top, while newcomers ‘Speak No Evil’ and ‘When Love Strikes’ made notable debuts.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Still Leading the Pack

The dynamic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine proved their box office prowess again, raking in an impressive N16.1 million over the weekend. This brings the film’s cumulative earnings to N671.4 million in Nigeria. The film’s witty humour, action-packed sequences, and the star power of its lead actors have resonated with Nigerian audiences.

The superhero blockbuster has already broken numerous records, cementing itself as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the second-biggest hit of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s cumulative global haul has surpassed the $1.305 billion milestone. The film is on the verge of overtaking the $1.33 billion lifetime haul of Black Panther, which earned Marvel its first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

Deadpool & Wolverine has steadily climbed the global box office rankings, having out-performed all but five MCU movies. It trails only Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

‘The Crow’ Maintains its Flight

‘The Crow’ continued to soar at the box office, securing the second spot with N9.9 million in weekend earnings. Its cumulative gross now stands at N81 million. The dark and atmospheric superhero film has garnered a dedicated following in Nigeria.

Despite performing well in Nigeria over the weekend, ‘The Crow’ has struggled internationally, failing to meet expectations. With its upcoming digital release, the film only grossed $21 million in global earnings, which is a poor result considering its reported $50 million production budget.

New Entries Make a Mark

The psychological thriller ‘Speak No Evil’ debuted with N9.2 million in its opening weekend. The film’s suspenseful plot and chilling atmosphere have captivated moviegoers, making it a noteworthy addition to the Nigerian box office landscape.

‘Speak No Evil,’ starring James McAvoy, follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family’s country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly becomes a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light.

Reviews have been mostly positive, and audiences are responding well, as reflected in the movie’s B+ CinemaScore. What’s particularly notable is the film’s identical Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent from critics and viewers, an unusual occurrence indicating strong, consistent appeal. This success brought the film’s global total to an estimated $20.8 million, marking a strong start for a psychological thriller.

The romantic comedy ‘When Love Strikes’ also entered the charts, earning N5.6 million in its first weekend. The film stars Natse Jemide, who played the lead role in ‘Far From Home,’ Osas Ighodaro, and Zubby Michael, among others.

‘American Japa’ and ‘Beetlejuice’ hold steady

‘American Japa’ continued its steady performance, adding N8.1 million to its total earnings, now at N24.7 million. The film’s exploration of cultural identity and the Nigerian diaspora has resonated with audiences, contributing to its consistent performance.

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ also held its ground, earning N6.2 million over the weekend. Its cumulative gross now stands at N24.1 million, proving that the film’s quirky humor and visual style continue to charm audiences across generations. With $264.3 million globally and counting and strong word of mouth on the back of a 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, things are shaping up well for a remarkable run at the box office.