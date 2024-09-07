‘The Weekend’ hits the cinema, takes the Nollywood industry a step forward

…five reasons to watch this thriller movie

“The Weekend” has taken the Nigerian movie industry by storm and I am certain that this movie will do so well, allowing it to bag some awards, we have struggled with thriller movies for a while now, but I can say for a certain, that we are getting better each year and this brand-new movie is no exception to that. This movie has taken the bar to the next level and is definitely going to take its seat among outstanding movie like “76, Breath of life and Anukulapo”

This year we have seen great movies, and like fine wine the Nollywood industry is getting better and better each passing day, you will agree with me, we are no longer where we started from. As an expert movie critic, I have observed over the years, that there are some key factors that have to be perfected blended together to make an outstanding movie, firstly on my list has to be the impeccable storyline written by an amazing scrip writer, followed by a passionate cast ready to put in the work, to bring the characters to a reality, next on my list is a talented cinematographer, who totally understands his role in making the movie look perfect, infusing the sound, colours, backgrounds and scenes right. One final thing for me is the director, who plays the vital role as the orchestral controlling, directing and fine tuning each and everything till it looks perfect, all these factors must be perfected synchronized to have an outstanding movie.

If you enjoyed the movie called “Sylvia” in 2018, then you will enjoy this movie as it is from the same Daniel Oriahi, it was produced 2 ears ago, the took it to the film festival in 2023 before polishing it further to bring it to the cinemas this year. If you are searching for a fantastic thriller movie, then this would absolutely be worth your while as Daniel took this movie a step further. I kept wondering to myself what the script writer was thinking when he was writing the script for this movie, as he was so detailed and deliberate with what the final product will be and they sure did bring it to live.

The movie was shoot in the city and then took us to a village setting, where Luc was from. They paid attention to details making sure the ancient setting looked as real as possible. The movie depicted an unknown village and language, revealing their hidden customs and tradition, it was indeed an eye opener for me, they infused a strong storyline, that wowed us all that night. I must commend the outstanding performance from Bucci Franklin and Uzoamaka Aniunoh, they did put up a fantastic show for us all that evening. The movie kept us on the edge of our seat, from start to finish, and no one saw that unexpected end, very innovative and spectacular. The reactions from the viewers so far have been so positive and am sure, they would have a good turnout at the cinema.

Now to the story when I walked into the cinema, I was expecting a simple sweet romantic getaway movie, I was totally wrong this time, the movie started slowly and moved on quickly into the action-packed section. Nikiya was an orphan who never had the love she required from having a family, she was engaged to Luc and they were about to get married, she desperately wanted to meet Luc’s family and bring them into her life, to fill the void that had existed in her life, she wanted to have new parents she could call mum and dad, she kept pushing Luc till he finally accepted to take her to his village. What started out as a very simple, sweet weekend visit to the village, quickly transcended into something else and a survival of the strongest. Nikiya finally found her earnestly wanted new parents and discovered first hand for herself that all that glitters isn’t gold and wished desperately she had listened to her fiancé.

Five reasons to watch “The Weekend”: A Blend of a thrilling story, a stellar cast and a beautiful production ….

Historical location: The location chosen for this movie, was really nice and it was so difficult to tell the exact location in Nigeria, I actually thought it was somewhere in Africa and the language chosen was unique and different, making it hard for the viewers to predict.

A thrilling love story: Luc really loved Nikiya and was desperate and was willing to give up his life for her, he wanted to protect her from his family, he kept avoiding his parents, but Nikiya wouldn’t listen, thinking he was hiding something, little did she know, my major question to intending couples, what exactly are you to withhold or reveal to your spouse to be before marriage, did Luc communicate properly or was Nikiya too inquisitive? That you will find out in the movie.

Relevant storylines infused with customs and traditions: the movie had a very intriguing and thrilling storyline one most people won’t expect or predict, they infused they infused the customs and tradition of an unknown tribe, that they didn’t want to dislose. Most people argued and tried to predict the end, but the final scene, they never saw coming.

Top notch cinematography: The movie cinematographer sure did pay attention to every single detail, leaving no single stone untouched, the house and the environs, to the amenities in the house, to the lighting and sound tracks that informed you, that trouble was brewing and very close by.

Impeccable directing and cast: This movie sure had a first class directing and I must give it up to the director, he played a vital role in making sure everyone put in their very best. The cast played their role so well, one would almost think they were made for those roles, brilliant show and finishing at the end.

“The Weekend” isn’t just any movie; it is a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, the perfection infusion of a fantastic storyline, impeccable cast and crew, a beautiful cinematography, outstanding directing and a well edited and produced movie, would leave you wondering like me, what the writer was thinking when he came up with his story.

Linda Ochugbua Movies & Entertainment