“Conversations In Transit” screens this December on Circuits

Native Media, the powerhouse behind hit shows such as; The Johnsons, Wura, HUSH, Oloibiri, Voiceless, and more, has announced that Conversations in Transit, its innovative new feature film, will premiere on December 20, 2024 on Circuits.

The new film features top Nollywood stars including; RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Alex Ekubo, Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Tana Adelana and Tope Tedela.

The announcement was made at a private screening attended by the film’s sponsors, including;TOLARAMS, Kelloggs Indomie Noodles, Guinness, Munchit, lead actors, advertising partners, and select members of the press. The film, shot on a moving train, explores the theme of love in its purest form; one that heals, forgives, and transcends obstacles.

Rogers Ofime, CEO of Native Media, addressed the gathered press and shared insights into the inspiration behind the film. When asked about the film’s distribution platform, Ofime revealed that, in line with the project’s pioneering spirit, Native Media has partnered with Circuits, a new and innovative entrant into the VOD, virtual cinema market. Circuits is a pioneering virtual cinema for African content available to global audience. As such, film lovers across the world will have access to watch ‘Conversations in Transit’ upon its release on December 20, 2024.

Ofime emphasized the importance of collaboration and seeking new avenues to amplify the value of locally-produced content. “Together, we are stronger, and we must always find ways to earn from our own efforts,” he said.

“Circuits offers fresh opportunities for content creators like us to reach wider audiences, and I am excited about the potential this new platform holds.”

With its unique approach to storytelling and distribution, ‘Conversations in Transit’ promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the Nigerian film landscape.

Stay tuned for more updates as Native Media continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

Share