Co-creation HUB announces call for applications for Cohort III

Co-creation HUB (CcHUB), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is calling for applications for the third iteration of the EdTech Fellowship after the successful completion of the second cohort’s acceleration programme.

High-potential EdTech ventures across Nigeria are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to be part of the next iteration of the Fellowship, which aims to make education and learning more inclusive by using technology as an enabler. The third cohort will kick off in 2025.

In 2024, 12 Nigerian start-ups received essential business and financial non-equity support and insights into the science of learning. They reached 11,341 new learners, with over 90 percent of the impact on young people, directly aligning with the program’s goal to provide access to quality education to the most underserved learners in the country and the region.

The 2024 cohort’s success was displayed during the Demo Day event, where the entrepreneurs showcased their EdTech-based solutions to the country’s learning ecosystem. The Fellows demonstrated the impact of their businesses on learning outcomes and connected with potential investors, partners, and stakeholders. Their solutions range from learning management systems to STEM learning tools, foundational literacy, and teacher skilling speaking to the needs of Nigeria’s education ecosystem.

“Over the past six months, these start-ups have dedicated themselves to refining their solutions, with a clear focus on enhancing learning experiences and driving improved learning outcomes. Through active engagement with key stakeholders—ranging from government officials and educators to students, young people, parents, and schools—they have gathered invaluable feedback to fine-tune their offerings. We are thrilled to see them present their upgraded solutions during Demo Day and are confident in the transformative impact these innovations will have in the months and years ahead. We are also excited to see how various stakeholders will collaborate with these companies to scale these impactful solutions, ultimately reaching millions of learners across Nigeria,” said Nissi Madu, managing partner, Co-creation HUB.

“The Mastercard EdTech Fellowship gave Harde Business School a clear pathway to better understand and optimize our product. The comprehensive support from the CcHUB Team has also helped with the development of our App based EdTech solution, which is scheduled for launch in January 2025,” Dami Oguntunde, CEO, Harde Business School, noted.

“Previously leveraging various offline and digital platforms to reach audiences, Proud African Roots has now launched its own digital platform, the ‘Grandma Wura Hub’ app, through support from the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship. This new app offers improved, high-quality educational content specially designed for children, connecting them to African culture and values,” Bola Edwards, founder, Proud African Roots, said.

Rodwell Mangisi, the acting director at the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, said, “The testimonies by the Fellows are the reason why we are intentional about building demand-driven EdTech innovations that close the gap in access and quality, to provide relevant learning for the most underserved. So far, 140 EdTech companies have been accelerated since the Fellowship kicked off in 2020. Through our ongoing partnership with Co-creation HUB Nigeria, our hope is that the next iteration will prioritize relevance, access, and sustainability for greater impact. While technology makes life easier for us all, it makes everything possible for those without access and opens pathways for them to learn and prosper.”

Participants of the third cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship will receive among other things; exposure to a vibrant network of investors, coaching and mentoring by successful founders and experts and expert advisory from experts across learning science, product development, marketing, sales, and talent management.

They will also have access to a community of practice to test out products, network with other founders building amazing solutions in EdTech and access to up to USD100,000 non-equity grant.

