Can Funke Akindele break her billion-naira box office record?

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, is raising the stakes with her latest movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ set to hit cinemas on December 13.

The film, already generating international buzz with planned theatrical releases across 30 countries on six continents including the US, Canada, UK and African countries, through Nile Entertainment, is positioned to rival her record-breaking ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which grossed over N1 billion in just 21 days of its release last year.

Akindele gave a first glimpse of the new project in April on Instagram but has since put her foot on the gas to promote the movie after its shooting ended. She has since taken to the streets in her philanthropic fashion to donate branded umbrellas to street vendors and emblazoned merchandise with the film’s title.

A box office track record

The hype has been growing for years. Akindele’s new film will be her 22nd work in a list that dates back to 2005 when she produced ’13th Day: Ojo kerala,’ as per IMDB.

On Christmas day in 2020, Akindele released ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga,’ which brought in N636 million at the box office. The numbers rose in 2022 when ‘Battle on Buka Street’ was released. By February 2023, the film had raked in N668 million and was the highest-grossing Nollywood film that year.

Cue in ‘A Tribe Called Judah’–a film about five brothers who had to compromise on values to save their mother’s life–exhibited in 75 cinema screens and making N113 million in its opening weekend and crossing a billion naira threshold to solidify Akindele’s status as a Nollywood giant.

Leaving no stone unturned

But making a box office hit is not the only thing Akindele has perfected. Marketing, promotion, and positioning play a huge role in the success of Akindele’s films.

It is no coincidence that all of Akindele’s greatest hits were released in December. Akindele’s choice to release the film during this period aligns with industry insights. According to Nigerian exhibitors’ data shared via ComScore, December is the most lucrative month for ticket sales, recording ₦1.09 billion in 2022 alone.

The festive season offers a golden window for film makers as it is when consumers have an opportunity to spend time with family and loved ones. Releasing ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ in December is Akindele leveraging this opportunity to raise ticket sales.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ enters a competitive December lineup that includes ‘Thin Line’ by Akay Mason, Toyin Abraham’s ‘Alakada!, ‘Bad and Boujee,’ and ‘The Waiter’ starring AY Makun.

As an industry standard, the marketing budget of a big screen title is ideally 30 percent. With rising inflation, Many Nigerian producers grapple with tight budgets and rising production costs and resort to the most affordable means of pushing out their films.

Akindele has been able to manage this as evident in the film’s loud and vibrant PR campaigns, including media buzz, influencer campaigns, merchandising and creation of cast marketing assets. She has produced a music video for the festive season entitled, ‘Everybody loves Christmas,’ featuring some of the film’s star cast. Akindele has left no stone unturned to get the word out about her new film.

A star-studded cast and crew

Despite the promotion, much of the film’s success will still depend on how good the story and overall production are.

The film is part of the Jenifa franchise that began in 2008, which includes a two-part film, a sequel, and the widely successful and beloved spin-off television series ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’ Akindele has re-employed the expertise of Akinlabi Ishola, Collins Okoh, and Steven Olubuoyo who worked on ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ as writers and Tunde Olaoye to co-direct the new film and meet or exceed previous milestones.

Several analyses show that the star power of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ carried the film to box office glory.

Now, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ has brought its best to the screens, boasting a star-studded cast but retaining many of its original characters from ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’ AMVCA Trailblazer winner, Chimezie Imo, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Stan Nze, Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Jackie Appiah, Falz and D’banj bring diverse talent from Nollywood, music, and digital content creation to viewers.

Inflationary pressures

However, the current economic situation cannot be ignored. Nigeria’s inflation poses a challenge for Akindele’s new film, as rising living costs may lead many Nigerians to prioritise essentials over leisure activities, reducing cinema attendance. Higher ticket prices, ranging from N4, 000 to N8,500, could also discourage moviegoers, especially during the festive season when disposable income is tighter.

Inflation may impact ticket prices internationally as well, with higher costs in foreign markets potentially leading to increased nominal box office figures when converted to naira. However, this doesn’t necessarily reflect greater audience numbers or profitability, as currency exchange rates and local purchasing power may affect actual earnings.

While ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is poised for success, its ability to surpass ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ hinges on more than just hype and marketing. The film’s storytelling, production quality and Nigerians’ willingness to visit film houses will ultimately determine its box office’s fate.

For Akindele, the stakes are high, but so is the potential. If her previous hits are anything to go by, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ might just rewrite Nollywood history once again.

Bethel Olujobi

