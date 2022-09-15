Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Nomfundo, others make AFRIMA nominees list for 2022 edition

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Wednesday, September 12, released the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition.

From a total of 9,067 entries submitted- the highest number ever recorded by the awards, since its inception – the AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora.

Recall that the jury, composed of a 12-member panel of music experts, as well as the AUC, held a 10-day adjudication, in July, to sieve out the best of entries from the fray to make up the list.

Importantly, only entries within the validity period of August 20, 2021 to August 5, 2022, were considered for nomination for this year’s awards.

Leading the nominations on a regional basis this year is the Western African region, with 134 nominations, representing 35 percent; while the Eastern African region follows closely with 69 nominations, representing 18 percent; the Southern African region races closely with 68 nominations, representing 17.8 percent; while Central Africa pulls in its weight with 52 nominations, representing 13.6 percent; while the Northern African region follows closely with 49 nominations, representing 12.8 percent.

Also, the Global music region, which represents music from Non-Africans in the diaspora who still contribute to the growth of the African region, sums the list with 10 nominations, representing 2.6 percent.

Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, is the South African maverick, Costa Titch, with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in “Song of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”: “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography”.

Interestingly, the Congolese maestro, Dadju, ties with six nominations, as well, in “Best Male in Central Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary”.

Ranking closely with the third highest nominations is the Ivorian rapper Didi B who bags five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”.

Again, tying with five nominations, as well, is the Algerian Disc Jockey and Record Producer, in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Best African DJ”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”.

Also, ranking equally with the third highest nominations is another Algerian singer, Soolking, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best Video”; and “Best African Act in the Diaspora”.

Lastly, closing the tie of artistes with the third highest nominations is the Egyptian rapper and record producer, Wegz, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary”.

Other artistes with four nominations are the Nigerian mavericks, Burna Boy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; and “Artiste of the Year”); Fireboy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best African Collaboration”;

Kizz Daniel in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”; and Tiwa Savage in “Best Female Artiste in Western Africa”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

Read also: AFRIMA 2022: Adjudication commences as jury arrives Lagos

The other African superstars with four nominations are Zakes Bantwini (South Africa) in “Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Best African DJ”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; Marwan Moussa (Egypt) in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”; and Nomfundo Moh (South Africa) in “Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Album of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

Interestingly, artistes who were recognized among the “Most Promising” category, last year, whose current nominations indicate that significant growth in their respective artistries include: Ckay (Nigeria) in “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”; Ruger (Nigeria) in “Best Artiste in African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall”; El Grande Toto (Morocco) in “Best Male Artiste in North Africa”; and “Breakout Artiste of the Year”.

Commenting on the nominations list, AFRIMA jury member representing the Southern African Region , Adam Tiran, said: “The sheer breadth of music from all over the continent that we considered at the AFRIMA adjudication, for this year’s awards, is mind blowing. It’s really encouraging to see so many African superstars on the list, as well as other rising stars who have had an amazing year, and, finally, a lot of brand new music discoveries. The future is bright for the continent!”

Importantly, the public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, 25th September, 2022, at 12:00pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website www.afrima.org to vote.

Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

“The nominees list comprising 29 continental award categories and 10 regional award categories released for public voting on www.afrima.org. The remaining category for the “Legend Award” will be announced at the awards. Also, we brought back the “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary” category, this year, due to the availability of quality entries for this year’s edition. Recall that we had to suspend it, last year, due to a shortage of quality entries.

“Overall, we are very proud and confident in our work, and we would continue to intensify our efforts to ensure AFRIMA remains the ultimate recognition of African music globally in line with its vision,” Head of Culture, African Union Commission on the Jury, Angela Martins, said.

Meanwhile, the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will now be held from the 8th to 11th December, 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on 30th September, 2022.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

African music lovers can take part in the events on social media, live stream on the AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org and visit the social media platforms (Instagram/Facebook – Afrima.official; Twitter – Afrimawards), and they can watch the event coverage by tuning in to their local and cable TV providers.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music platform that recognizes and rewards the work and talents of African artistes across generations.

AFRIMA primarily stimulates conversations among Africans, and also the rest of the world, especially on the potential of the creative arts for fostering real human enterprise, as well as contributing significantly to social cohesion, as well as sustainable development in Africa. The Programme of events is in line with the AU Agenda 2063 which outlines Aspiration 05 as the development of the arts and culture sector including its cultural and creative industries, to boost the development of the African economy.