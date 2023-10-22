Blessing Obasi and actor Stan Nze welcomes their first child

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, Nollywood actors, have welcomed their first child together.

An overjoyed Stan Nze revealed the news that Jayden will be joining their family of two, making them a family of three, in an Instagram post.

Coworkers and fans began to shower them with congratulations after hearing the good news.

Blessing Obasi celebrated by sharing her excitement about becoming a mother on her Instagram page.

Thanking God in her writing, she wrote: “This is coming from a heart bursting with total gratitude to God.

What a journey it has been! Words will never adequately express, but I am the one that God has shown mercy.

Believe me when I say that God can be trusted!!

What a journey!

There is so much to say…no words to express. But for now, did you ever doubt the goodness of God, take a long good look at me and see that God is good.

I am the favoured of the Lord.

I am a whole mummy! Wow Someone pinch me!!

God is good!!

Our bundle of joy is here

Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu”