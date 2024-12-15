Beeta Arts Festival celebrates African storytelling, culture, creativity

The recently organised Beeta Arts Festival in Abuja played host to a dynamic celebration of African storytelling, culture, and creativity.

The fourth edition of the festival spotlighted the immense potential of African narratives in driving social and economic transformation.

With the theme ‘We Are Here’ the festival attracted a diverse audience of artists, creatives, and changemakers across the continent.

Bikiya Graham-Douglas, convener of the festival, reflected on the festival’s ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

According to her, the festival is committed to nurturing talents and giving new voices a platform at the Beeta Arts Festival.

Graham-Douglas urged the government to recognise the sector’s economic potential, stating that festivals like this are breeding grounds for creativity as structured support and funding are essential for growth.

Lee McManis, public diplomacy counsellor of the United States Embassy who was in attendance, expressed his support for the festival’s work in promoting creativity across Africa.

According to McManis, the Beeta Arts Festival has been excellent as it has witnessed works from all across Africa, and the festival continues to grow each year.

The festival opened with an exclusive screening of For Amina, a powerful film by Beeta Productions directed by Lyndsey Efejuku. Inspired by the resilience of Bikiya Graham-Douglas’ matriarch, the film set a poignant tone for the week ahead, focusing on the power of African stories in shaping perceptions and bringing about change.

The festival’s lineup featured a series of thought-provoking performances, including the emotional See Me performed by Dolapo Bankole originally written and performed by Bikiya Graham-Douglas and a poetry recital by Ono Owoicho, who shared verses from his book We Will Sing Water. These performances reflected the festival’s dedication to providing a platform for emerging voices.

The festival, as always, took a powerful turn towards advocacy with a session on preventing online gender-based violence through AI and storytelling, moderated by Tsema Ede. Experts like Rotimi Olawale of YouthHub Africa and Adaora O. Sydney Jack shared insights on using technology and creativity to combat online abuse

Audiences were treated to stage plays such as Amebo Is My Hobby, written by Delarin Awotedu; Who Knows Amanda written by Gloria Asokolo, One Chance written by Udeme Ralph; Electric Pole written by Olarotimi Fakunle and Mask We Wear written by Yemi Akande as well as films from across Africa at the Framed Continental Experience, including Four Walls and a Roof (Namibia) and Mediterranean Day (Tunisia), among others.

At the heart of the festival was the Investor’s Roundtable, where Tosin Dabiri of Chapel Hill Denham led discussions on the Creative Catalyst Fund, which offers funding opportunities for Nigeria’s creative industries.

The festival concluded with Sunday Night Live, a vibrant finale of music, dance, comedy, and the Jollof Showdown, leaving attendees inspired and energised.

The Beeta Arts Festival 2024 reaffirmed its role as a hub for creativity, collaboration, and cultural advocacy, cementing its legacy as a platform that celebrates African talent and drives meaningful change.

Share