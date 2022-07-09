Beat in brief: Business entertainment

BBNaija Season 7

The seventh season of popular reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria, to premiere on July 23 and 24, 2022. According to Busola Tejumola, Multichoice’s head of content, the new season will outperform previous editions in terms of engagement, content activities, housemates, and prize money.

Cinema sales

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has reported total sales of N 653,229,100 in May compared to April . A total of 28 percent of May’s ticket sales came from 21 Nollywood films, while 69 percent came from 14 Hollywood productions.

Nollywood, Bollywood

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, Executive Producer of Namaste Wahala in a recent interview talks about another collaboration with Nollywood on a new project she’s working on. According to her, the collaboration between Indian and Nigerian film industry is to foster the entertainment industry and show how rich and diverse the cultures are.

Spotify

Nigerian music star, Simi was named the Spotify EQUAL Africa music programme ambassador for the month of July on Tuesday, with the goal of highlighting and amplifying the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene.

AAA Entertainment

Afrexim Bank announced a $3.8 million film finance development facility to AAA Entertainment to enhance the production of 11 greenlit film projects, in collaboration with production companies from Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.