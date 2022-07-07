Simi becomes Spotify EQUAL African ambassador for July

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi has been named Spotify EQUAL Africa music programme ambassador for July.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The announcement came after the release of her latest album, “TBH (To Be Honest),” in June.

Okumu said that Simi joined other Nigerian artistes like Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa, and Fave to be part of EQUAL Africa, which aims to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene.

In addition, Simi has also become the second African artiste after Tiwa Savage, to be named as an EQUAL global and EQUAL Africa artiste.

“Spotify welcomes Simi to the EQUAL programme which aims to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artistes,she joins a list of talented African women who are driving the culture and breaking through barriers in the music industry.

​​“We are proud to welcome Simi to the EQUAL programme, and we are so excited to see where her talent continues to take her from strength to strength,” she said.

Simi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress started her musical journey as a gospel singer. She released her debut studio album ‘Ogaju’ in 2008 before switching genres to Afro-pop.

She rose to prominence in 2014, following the release of her single “TIFF,” which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies in 2015.

Her 2016 single, “Jamb Question”, was a massive hit, topping music charts for weeks.

Simi gained even more attention in the industry in 2020 after releasing her famous song, ‘Duduke,’ which celebrated the birth of her daughter.

The song became one of the most played songs of the year in Nigeria.