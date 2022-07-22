Aspiring entrepreneurs to lock horns at The Next Titan Season 9

Riding on the success of eight previous editions, The Next Titan is returning with a more exciting Season 9, which will see aspiring entrepreneurs engaging in healthy rivalry for the grand prize money.

Tagged`The game-changer’, Season 9, which will be hosted by Stephanie Coker, according to the organisers, is set for contestants who have game changing ideas and attitudes.

At the unveiling of the new season at a media parley in Lagos during the week, Mide Akinlaja, the executive producer of the show, noted that this year, the entrepreneurial reality show designed to provoke the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians, is going to break more grounds in terms of the search, quality of the business ideas, presentation, excitement and prizes.

Like other seasons, the Season 9 will run for 10 weeks, and will give young ambitious entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their business ideas and battle one another for a grand prize of N20, and with the runners-up having N5 million.

The Season 9 process will start by allowing the contestants to pitch their business ideas through auditions in four major cities in Nigeria, which are Abuja, PH, Enugu, and Lagos, as well as online.

After the audition, Top 50 would he selected for Top 50 Boot Camp, before the 18 final contestants with brightest ideas would be shortlisted to live together in the Titan House, and to compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions during eviction shows in the Titan boardroom.

Audition for the show will start in August from Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos, before other pre-show activities such as Top 50 Boot Camp and Premiere Gala where the Top 18 will be unveiled.

The show will also feature judges who are top Nigerian business leaders and they will take advantage of their positions as judges to mentor the contestants and millions of viewers.

LUNO, a leading global crypto exchange with presence in over 40 countries, was unveiled as the headline sponsor of the show, while the Platinum sponsors are Heritage Bank Plc, and Tingo Mobile.

The gold sponsor is IPNX, a fast growing ICT company, SIFAX Group and Haven Homes are the silver sponsors, while Lifemate Furniture and Nikky Taurus Limited are the supporting sponsors.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Owen Odia, country manager for Nigeria at Luno, said, “Since launching in Nigeria seven years ago, we’ve prided ourselves on empowering millions of people to safely explore the potential of a new and upgraded financial system. Through our new partnership with The Next Titan, we have a unique opportunity to expand this mission by supporting some of Nigeria’s most innovative minds as they unlock an entirely new range of possibilities for people across the country.”

“Apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show which are inspiring, the Next Titan being on national television has also positively impacted on the generality of other young people who are the viewers who have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a great shift in their mind-sets to moving from Jobs -Seekers to Jobs-Providers”. Akinlaja said.