Ashluxury unveils ‘Coffee in Paris’ collection

Ashluxury, an Africa’s luxury fashion retailer, is giving the Nigerian luxury market a new taste in fragrance with the unveiling of its exclusive ‘Coffee in Paris’ Street Scent’s latest fragrance.

The brand, which understands that Nigeria is eager and ready to embrace a broader spectrum of global luxury, said that the exclusive launch reaffirmed its innovative role in Nigeria’s retail sector, as the first to introduce an exclusive fragrance partnership in the Nigerian market.

Speaking after the launch of the new fragrance, Kafilat Awotayo, partnership manager at Ashluxury, said that establishing Coffee in Paris as a limited-edition fragrance exclusively available only in-store at Ashluxury and online at Ashluxury.com in Nigeria, demonstrates the brand’s keen understanding of Nigeria’s rising demand for unique luxury products.

According to her, the move not only sets Ashluxury apart but also serves as a potential blueprint for other local and international brands looking to make a significant impact in emerging markets like Nigeria.

“Nigerian consumers have become extremely discerning in recent years, seeking high-quality products and unique experiences that resonate with their lifestyles and values”, she said.

“Our collaboration with The Street Scent illustrates how brands can build a deeper connection with their audience by offering exclusive, accessible luxury products in Nigeria.”

Awotayo noted that with Nigeria’s luxury retail sector expanding, a style-savvy and affluent customer base and higher purchasing power, the entrance of brands like Fenty Beauty, Creed, and YSL reflects the nation’s thriving luxury market potential.

She noted further that the surge in demand could lead to increased investments, strategic partnerships, and new product lines crafted to resonate with Nigerian consumers’ unique tastes.

