AMVCA throws up more recognitions for continent’s talents in 8th edition

As promised by Multichoice, the organisers, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) returned this year with more excitement, recognitions and stellar awards for distinguished African creative personalities across 32 categories.

This year’s award, which is the 8th edition, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on May 14, 2022, after a one-year hiatus induced by the pandemic.

It also surpassed previous editions with new categories of awards, and especially with an eight-day-long curated event, which culminated with the award night.

The night witnessed 33 award categories, including two new awards given to deserving talents, content creators and tecnical crews.

However, the Best Overall Movie, which is AMVCAs most coveted award, went to Amina by Izu Ojukwu and Okey Ogunjiofor, while the Best Director (Movie), one of the most coveted awards, went to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake.

Amina also won three other categories.

Ealier, the first award of the night, Best Sound Editor, went to Jim Lively, James Nelson for their movie, Amina.

In the tradition of the AMVCAs, there is aTrail Blazer Award, which recognises rising movie stars. This year’s award went to Teniola Aladese, from Lagos State, while the AMVCAs 8th Industry Merit Award went to Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett.

The Best Online Social Content Creator award went to Oga Sabinus, who came from Port Harcourt to receive his first award ever, while the Best Short Film or Online Video award went to Taiwo Ogunnimo for his role in the film, I Am The Prostitute Mama Described.

The Best Cinematographer went to Muhammed Attah Ahmed for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, while the Best Lighting Design went to Mathew Yusuf for the movie, Nneka The Pretty Serpent.

Omowunmi Dada won the Best Supporting Actress in her role in the movie, Country Hard, sponsored by Indomie, while the Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series went to Odunlade Adekola for his role in Jankariwo. The award was sponsored by OCTAFX. There was a sprcial recognotion award for Tinsel, which has been entertaining Africa for 14 years with15 seasons aired so far.

In the indigenous language category, the Best Indigenous Language – Swahili went to Obambo by Freddy Feruzi, Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba was won by Alaise produced by David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy, Voiceless by Rogers Ofime won the Best Indigenous Language – Hausa, while the Best Indigenous Language – Igbo went to Uche Nnanna Maduka for the movie, Nne-Ka.

In the African region, Best Movie, Southern Africa, went to Hairareb by Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, The Girl In The Yellow Jumper by Morocco Omari from Uganda, won the Best Movie (East Africa) category, and Collision Course by Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom won the Best Movie West Africa, which is powered by Quickteller.

Awards were also given across other categories.

Much earlier, Yemi Alade, offered a spectacular opening performance, while Nigerian Idol Season 7 Top 12 also set the stage on fire, singing songs of African music legends starting from Fela’s African Woman.

Later, Lagbaja, the masked artiste, thrilled the audience with his evergreen tunes and titillating dance performance.

Later in the night’s event, Kingdom, winner, Nigerian Idol Season 6, and Akunna, fellow contestant, led a choir in a beautiful rendition in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic and entertainers who died recently. Some of the victims’ names scrolled on the screen while the tribute song lasted.

Aslo, DBanj closed the night with his spectacular performance.