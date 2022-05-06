Comedian Broda Shaggi becomes NowNow brand ambassador

Sensational Comedian Samuel Animashaun known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ has joined NowNow as their latest brand ambassador.

NowNow is a prominent financial technology company in Nigeria with a deep understanding of Africa Market.

The NowNow Brand is an ecosystem of possibilities that continues to work relentlessly to carefully create dynamic experiences for its consumers within and beyond mobility. Their services include but are not limited to Mobile top-up, Utility bills, Money transfer and insurance.

Read also: Kia Nigeria unveils Miss Nigeria as brand ambassador

Speaking at the unveiling of Broda Shaggi, NowNow CEO Sahir Berry said “the brand is focused on building an end-to-end platform that is fast, secure and efficient.

The choice of Broda Shaggi as our ambassador is definitely a decision that is intentional about enabling the growth of our establishment”.