Kia Nigeria unveils Miss Nigeria as brand ambassador

Following its partnership with Folio Media Group, organisers of Miss Nigeria, Kia Nigeria has unveiled Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria as brand ambassador.

In line with this, Kia Nigeria also handed over an all-new Kia Rio to the 18-year-old Shatu Garko, who emerged as the 44th Miss Nigeria in December 2021, to enable the new queen actualise her goal of inspiring young girls to attain greatness and achieve their dreams.

Commenting on the partnership at the unveiling ceremony held in Lagos recently, Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager of Kia Nigeria said Kia as a socially responsible brand strives to support organisations that uplift and support women.

“We understand the struggles of young ladies, particularly in Nigeria, and Miss Nigeria has been promoting diversity and self-development. It provides a platform for young women to find true confidence. Our partnership with the pageant further demonstrates our commitment to the capacity development of people in Nigeria,” he said.

He assured that Kia Nigeria will continue to sponsor programmes that ensure girls’ empowerment because it is a way of giving back to society.

Shatu Garko, who expressed excitement about signing with Kia as the brand ambassador, said it feels great to be part of the Kia family.

According to her, Kia is a leading global brand that has shown expertise in creating technologically advanced cars and exceptional after-sales service.

On his part, Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, organisers of the pageant, said the vision was to create national empowerment and a role model that would serve as a driver for the young ladies in Nigeria.