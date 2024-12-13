Afrobeats taps Apala, Fuji to create fresh sound

A wave of sonic nostalgia is sweeping through the Nigerian music scene, as Afrobeats artists increasingly draw inspiration from classic genres like Fuji and Apala.

From Asake sampling Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde’s ‘Merenge’ on his hit ‘Active’ to Fireboy DML incorporating Musiliu Haruna Ishola’s ‘Ise Oluwa Ko Seni Toye’ into his track named ‘Iseoluwa,’ contemporary musicians are reimagining traditional sounds for a new generation.

In 2023, Amapiano—a genre originating from South Africa in the early 2010s—became a trending sound, transcending the African continent through collaborations and its fusion with more popular genres. One notable factor that boosted Amapiano’s global appeal was its integration into Afrobeats.

Read also: Afrobeats global success inspires new standout swift initiative

Big-name artists such as Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide, and Wizkid infused Amapiano elements into their songs, achieving significant success.

During the 2023 Grammy nominations, three out of five tracks in the Best Global Music category were influenced by Amapiano, according to the Recording Academy.

Notably, Asake’s Grammy-nominated track was titled ‘Amapiano,’ reflecting the genre’s growing influence.

By 2024, however, concerns arose that Afrobeats was becoming monotonous as Amapiano log drums dominated the soundscape. In May 2024, Joey Akan of Afrobeats Intelligence commented on his podcast about how Afrobeats artists were trading their signature melodies for Amapiano elements to ride the wave of its popularity.

Artists like Asake, Pheelz, Fireboy DML, and Adekunle Gold appear to be listening to these concerns. Their latest releases indicate a shift back to melodious tunes. They are reinventing classic Fuji and Apala sounds by sampling these genres in their tracks. But why Fuji and Apala?

The Roots of Fuji, Apala

Apala, a percussion-based Nigerian music genre, originated in the late 1930s. Pioneers like Ayinla Omowura and Haruna Ishola popularised the style, which has since evolved into subgenres such as Apala pop, Apala trap, and Apala fusion. Artists like Terry Apala, Olamide, DJ Tunez, and Seyi Vibez have embraced these subgenres, revitalising Apala for modern audiences.

On the other hand, Fuji, which emerged in the 1960s, is a fusion of traditional Yoruba music, Apala, Sakara, Islamic influences, and American soul. Visionaries like Ayinde Barrister and Obey Commander shaped the genre, while artists such as Kollington Ayinla and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma carried it into the mainstream during the 1980s and 1990s. Today, Fuji remains vibrant, with artists like Saheed Osupa, Malaika, and Sulaimon Alao Adekunle pushing its boundaries.

Spotify data reveal a surge in the popularity of these genres among younger Nigerian listeners. Between 2022 and 2023, Fuji music experienced a 187 percent increase in streams, while Apala grew by 185 percent. During the first quarter of 2024, streams of Apala rose by 230 percent, and Fuji saw a 175 percent increase, signalling a renewed appreciation for these classic styles.

New Wave of Fusion

Artists such as Asake and Seyi Vibez, who have gained significant traction since 2022, are infusing Fuji and Apala into Afrobeats to create a unique sound that resonates with street culture. Adekunle Gold and Pheelz are also tapping into these genres, raising the question of whether Fuji and Apala could become the next major influences on Afrobeats—much like the impact of Amapiano.

Even global superstar Wizkid has embraced these influences. The intro track ‘Troubled Mind’ from his recent album ‘MORAYO’ features elements of Fuji and Apala, showcasing the genres’ growing significance in shaping Afrobeats’ evolution.

Read also: Inside VMAs Nominees Party: A Celebration of Afrobeats Excellence, Global Strides

Economic contribution

From a GDP contribution of N288.31 billion as of the first quarter of 2014, the arts, entertainment, recreation, motion pictures, sound recording, and music production industries grew to N728.80 billion as of Q1 of 2024.

The country’s entertainment scene has benefitted from a boom in new content driven by increased investments, a growing cinema culture, and rising streaming services. The popularity of music genres like Afrobeats has also contributed to the boom.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google communication and public relations manager in West Africa, Africa’s biggest export is content.

“We just need to ensure that our creatives and storytellers are telling amazing stories,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

Share