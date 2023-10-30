AFRIFF 2023: Hollywood, Nollywood combine for stellar jury lineup

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has announced the panel of judges for its 12th edition, featuring a blend of Nollywood and Hollywood experts. The event is set to take place from November 5 to 11 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Notable jury members include Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love, known for producing the popular Netflix movie “They Cloned Tyrone,” alongside Emmy-nominated writer-producer Abby Ajayi. Additionally, the jury comprises figures such as Nigerian producer Greg Otudayo, award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga, and Lebanese-French actress and director Wafa’a Céline Halawi.

Other members are entertainment and technology expert Geneva Wasserman, Cuban-American producer Ranada Shepard, Hollywood producer Nicholas Weinstock, film acquisition specialist Busola Tejumola, Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw, and multi-talented Desmond Elliott, who is both an actor, filmmaker, and lawmaker.

The jury is now tasked with issuing their choice of finalists for the AFRIFF Globe Awards. The international jury will award 14 Globe Awards to the most outstanding artistry and maestro in visual storytelling.

The festival received over 2,000 films from more than 100 countries across five continents during its call for submission. From the entries, the jury has selected over 100 films. Among them is the crime thriller Orah, which has been selected as the opening night film.

Chioma Ude, Founder & Festival Director, AFRIFF described Orah as a bold step to drive home the Festival’s theme: “Indigenous 2.0 Global.” Orah, written and directed by Nigerian/Canadian filmmaker Lonzo Nzekwe (Anchor Baby), was shot in Canada and Nigeria in late 2022.

AFRIFF is a world-class showcase celebrating Cinema and filmmaking talent from Africa and the diaspora. It consistently delivers a rich programme to foster invaluable exchanges of ideas, production connections, and business relationships.

Its objectives are to develop the film industry to a level where the products compete favourably with their contemporaries all over the world; provide a growth opportunity for these film industry professionals to export their products to the world eventually; facilitate access to investors, equipment, technical and skill acquisition through Festival organised fora and several capacity development workshops.