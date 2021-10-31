Africa Magic excites viewers with premier of two new TV series

Africa Magic, the MultiChoice-owned entertainment channel, has premiered two brand new shows, ‘Movement Japa’ and ‘The Rishante’ which are set to air from Monday, November 1, 2021.

Speaking at the exclusive premiere in Abuja the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said the new series will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships, and their different journeys.

Tejumola hinted that the new series will keep viewers from across Africa on the edge of their seats as they follow the drama and connect with the characters.

“We’re excited about these new series, and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for,” Tejumola said.

The event, hosted by media personality, Blessing Imonikhe, had the producers and prominent cast members including Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaweike, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Yakubu Mohammed, Bolanle Babalola, Sheddy On The Beat, Solomon Wazobia, and many more in attendance.

‘The Rishantes’ follows the wealthy Rishante family played by Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaiweke, and Ummi Baba Ahmed. The members of the Rishante family seem to have power, wealth and even romance. But beneath the surface, some underlying powers and events could lead the family to a cataclysmic ending.

Read Also: Elenini, new drama series, launches on Africa Magic Yoruba

Their supposedly happy life is filled with discord and conflict within the family that they must resolve to face the bigger enemy threatening to tear them apart. Whether or not they will win the more significant battles remains to be seen. The Rishantes will air every weeknight from Monday, November 1, 2021, at 8 pm on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153). GOtv customers can also watch this series on a new package, GOtv SUPA, which launches on Monday, November 1, 2021.

‘Movement Japa’ follows three graduates as they struggle to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures. The dramatic and hilarious story features Gideon Okeke, Shasnay Okawa, and Sambasa Nzeribe. It tells the heavy truth many unemployed graduates in Nigeria can relate to. The show will air Mondays from Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

The Executive Producer of The Rishantes, Dimbo Atiya, explained that the show focuses on the strength of standing together as a family.

“It is especially important in times like this in this country where everybody is struggling to survive. There is always this support system when you go back to the family structure. For us, it felt like a very important time to tell a very beautiful family story. And of course, for Africa Magic, which is a station that caters for the family. Everything they do is all about the family,” he said.

He explained that Rishante, which is a spin-off of ‘Halita’ is a show that bitterness will resonate with. He also informed that producing the shows has empowered 400 young filmmakers and actors in the region.

“The show empowered young filmmakers and actors from around there who wouldn’t have to travel all the way to Lagos to get some form of acting. In the last three years, we have hired up 300 to 400 young filmmakers, that’s empowerment in itself, Multichoice and Africa Magic have done excellently by bringing it down here,” he said

“The residue of what we are doing here also goes out to people who sell costumes, food, who do furniture; because, we had to buy things for the set. So, it has also helped to put money in the economy and it has empowered young people. I can confidently tell you that nobody in this set earns a minimum wage, they all earn good money,” Atiya added.

Atiya, however, revealed that the lack of infrastructure, such as electricity is a major challenge posing the entertainment industry.

Yewande Adeojo, Marketing Manager, Africa Magic, said a major impact the show would have is the diversity stories representing different Nigerian cultures, such that every Nigerian can find something to resonate with.

The brand new series can be watched on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Both series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax, which is open to DStv Premium customers at no extra cost. Customers on DStv Compact Plus can get Showmax at half price.