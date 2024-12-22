Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, Young Jonn set to thrill fans at Lagos Shopping Festival

Lagosians are in for the most exciting music extravaganza this Christmas season as the organisers of the upcoming Lagos Shopping Festival have confirmed the trio of Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, and Young Jonn as some of the A-list artistes that would perform during the three-day festival billed to take place December 23-25 at the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium.

According to the organisers, Chain Reactions Africa, Adekunle Gold, the soulful king himself, will be performing live on stage alongside Afrobeat legends like Wande Coal, the energetic Teni, and new generation hitmakers, Young Jonn and Ayo Maff, among others in what promises to be a 72-hour blaze of nonstop entertainment.

Hailed as Africa’s biggest 72-hour non-stop shopping and entertainment event, this groundbreaking event promises an unforgettable fusion of shopping, entertainment, food, fashion, and several fun activities for Lagos residents and visitors alike. For the first time ever, the Lagos Shopping Festival will transform the Mobolaji Johnson Arena into an exciting hub of activity, offering Lagosians and visitors a chance to experience the city’s electric energy like never before. With an exciting lineup of activities and attractions, the LSF is positioned to become the highlight of the festive season.

With a few days left to its debut, the Lagos Shopping Festival is already generating a lot of excitement among Lagosians, with anticipation for the event said to be at an all-time high. The organisers have already promised guests free entrance to the shopping arena, allowing everyone to experience this historic event.

More importantly, unlike many other December events, the festival offers Lagos residents and visitors more affordable budget-friendly concert tickets, allowing attendees to enjoy world-class performances without breaking the bank.

Also, the festival promises an exhibition to a wide range of vendors, from top-tier global brands to local artisans, offering incredible discounts and deals. Whether you are shopping for Christmas gifts, refreshing your wardrobe, or snagging luxury items, there’s something for everyone.

The Lagos Shopping Festival powered by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa is proudly supported by leading brands, including Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank PLC, Guinness, and others.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had officially unveiled the Lagos Shopping Festival symbol on the 3rd of December at a ceremony during a courtesy visit by the organisers and corporate sponsors of the festival to him at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Set to run from December 23rd to 25th, 2024, the Lagos Shopping Festival promises an extraordinary 72 hours of non-stop shopping and entertainment event, to further establish the City’ position as Africa’s leading hub for commerce, creativity, and entertainment.

