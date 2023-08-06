7 movies to watch in August on Netflix

Netflix is serving up some incredible movies this August from immersive action to drama from the comforts of home. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or funny, here are 7 movies to watch.

Zoo 100: Bucket list of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a live-action film adaptation that revolves around a young man named Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso), who has had his life sucked out of him by his abusive company and bully of a boss. So when his town is suddenly torn apart and overtaken by zombies, Akira is overjoyed to have a reason not to go to work anymore and decides to dedicate his remaining time before joining the ranks of the undead to hitting all 100 items on his zombie apocalypse bucket list.

Heart of Stone – August 11

Heart of Stone is an exciting new spy action-thriller film that follows seemingly-inexperienced tech Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) on an elite MI6 unit led by agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). Stone is an undercover spy deployed by the Charter, a secret peacekeeping organization dedicated to neutralizing global threats. When a routine mission is thrown off-course by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s constructed and hidden lives collide on a dangerous operation that will put her training and humanity to the test.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food – Streaming now

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food is an eye-opening and arresting Netflix Original documentary that offers an unflinching look at America’s problem of deadly foodborne illness. Utilizing revealing interviews with health and food experts as well as the families of victims, this film exposes the decades of apathy and wrongdoing of the food industry and its regulators that have exposed our nation’s food supply and consumers to deadly pathogens.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah -August 25

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is a Netflix Original comedy that revolves around middle schoolers and BFFS Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine). The two have always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs, but their plans begin to go awry when a popular boy and school drama come between them, threatening not only their rite of passage but also their entire friendship.

Choose Love – August 31st

Netflix’s first-ever interactive romantic-comedy movie, Choose Love. The film follows Cami Conway (Laura Marano), a recording engineer who seemingly has it all, but despite having her dream job and a severely lovely boyfriend (Scott Michael Foster), Cami can’t shake the feeling that something is missing. With a world full of different paths to choose from, including ones that could lead to new romantic entanglements with a British rock star (Avan Jogia) or her first love (Jordi Webber), Cami’s future is completely in your hands.

Untold: Swamp Kings – August 22nd

Untold: Swamp Kings is a Netflix Original sports documentary that dives deep into the extraordinary story of the 2005-2010 Florida Gators men’s football team. Through exclusive recent interviews with the people involved as well as archival footage, the doc gives a riveting and raw inside look at how Urban Meyer’s demanding and intense coaching style turned the University of Florida’s football program into a powerhouse, as well as how it caused drama and challenges within the locker room for his players.

Marry My Dead Body – Streaming now

Marry My Dead Body follows homophobic and ghost-phobic police officer Wu Ming-han (Greg Hsu) as he is forced to reluctantly face his own bigotry and stereotyping upon mistakenly opening a red wedding envelope from a male ghost asking for his hand in marriage. Determined to avoid a ghost marriage to the deceased Mao Mao (Austin Lin), Wu Ming-han reluctantly agrees to help Mao Mao solve the curious case of the latter’s untimely demise, and in the process is challenged to open his mind and see life, death, and love as he never has before.