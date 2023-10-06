10 most streamed Nigerian YouTube content creators in H1

The growing popularity of YouTube video creation is not surprising, given that the number of social media content providers has more than doubled. As the content creation sector continues to thrive, investors are becoming more aware of its enormous potential and profitability.

According to a top chart Africa data was collected from January 1st to June 30th. Here are the most streamed content creators on YouTube for HI of 2023.

Bright Light comedy

Bright Light Comedy is a platform where people watch funny videos, it has been ranked number 1 most streamed content creator on YouTube according to Top Chart African with 1.2 million subscribers and 128 million streams.

Read also: Twitter ad revenue sharing excites Nigerian content creators

Official Koloboy1

With 1.1 million subscribers and 49 million subscribers official Koloboy 1 has been ranked number 2 most streamed content creator on YouTube.

Read also: Protection of content creators from exploitation in the digital age

Chukwu Emeka TV

Chukwu Emeka TV ranked 3rd with 627 thousand subscribers and 42 million streams on YouTube.

Real Aba Boys

Real Aba Boys is a comedy skit channel with hilarious pranks and funny vines, ranked as the number 4 most streamed content creator on YouTube with 798 thousand subscribers and 33 million streams.

Read also: Africa Travel Content Creators confab to lure tourists to continent destinations

Mark Angel Comedy

Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter, and video producer. He is best known for the Mark Angel Comedy series of shorts on YouTube, often featuring child comedians such as his cousin Emmanuella.

With 8 million subscribers and 33 million streams, Angel rankthe number 5 most streamed content creators on YouTube.

Read also: Digitalisation has democratised media landscape for content creators — Adeola Fadola

Brain Jotter

Brain Jotter is a Nigerian comedian and social media influencer. With 1 million subscribers and 32 million streams, Brain Jotter ranks number 6 most streamed content creators on YouTube.

Izah Funny Comedy

Izah Funny is a Nigerian comedian ranked number 7 with 996 thousand subscribers and 31 thousand streams on YouTube.

Read also: Content creators can now earn money on Twitter

Sam Speedy

With 3 million subscribers and 30 million streams, SamSpedy is ranked top 8 most streamed YouTuber. He is known for his main series, African Home and his other skits and comedy videos.

Mr Macaroni & Macaroni TV

Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni is a Nigerian actor, comedian, entrepreneur and social media influencer. with 1 million subscribers and 25 million streams, he is ranked number 9 as the most streamed content on YouTube.

Read also: Entertainment sector is a potential Rocket Fuel for economic growth— Asika

Sir Balo TV

Sir Balo TV is a comic video platform owned by Timothy Obotuke, popularly called Sir Balo. He is a Nigerian Instagram comedian, content creator, YouTuber, social media influencer and actor. With 261 million subscribers and 23 million streams rank 10 as the most streamed content creator on YouTube.