With 241 new #COVID19 cases, Nigeria’s total rises to 10819

Nigeria on Tuesday added 241 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 10,819.

Lagos retained its first position, accounting for 142 of the new cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet late Tuesday.

On Monday, Nigeria reported 416 new cases, with Lagos being responsible for 192 confirmations.

The Lagos State government on Tuesday said it may delay the reopening of worship places on account of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Other states’ figures were Oyo-15, FCT-13, Kano-12, Edo-11, Delta-10, Kaduna -9, Rivers-9, Borno-8, Jigawa-4, Gombe-3, Plateau-3, Osun-1, and Bauchi-1.

NCDC said 3239 patients have been discharged, with 314 deaths recorded.

Globally, as of 2:42pm CEST, 2 June 2020, the WHO had confirmed 6,194,533 cases COVID-19, including 376,320 deaths, reported to it.