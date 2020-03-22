US Senator Rand Paul has Coronavirus

Paul from Kentucky tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.

Two members of the House — Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) — said last week that they had tested positive.

As more governments adopt lockdown measures, a top World Health Organization official said on Sunday such restrictions alone are not sufficient to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed cases surged past 300,000 globally over the weekend. Infections in the United States climbed to more than 30,000 on Sunday.

Here are some significant developments: •Spain will extend its nationwide lockdown for 15 days, while more cities and countries announced restrictions on citizens’ movements, orders to shut down most businesses, and bans on travel.