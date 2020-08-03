Updated: The human face of an economy growing slower than population

Five straight years of negative Per Capita GDP growth is unprecedented in Nigeria, at least, since the turn of democracy in 1999. But that is what has happened between 2015 and 2019. For many Nigerians, connecting the dots between five years of an economy not expanding as fast as population is not so straightforward, not with…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE