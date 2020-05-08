BusinessDay
Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases sustain upward trend, with 386 new infections confirmed

New cases of the coronavirus infection in Nigeria sustained their upward trend on Friday, with 386  new confirmations, the highest so far in a single day, added.

With this, the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria climbed to 3,912, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a statement on its Twitter handle.

The agency said Lagos maintained its leading position, adding 176 cases, again followed by Kano with 65 cases.

The distribution of the numbers among other states was as follows: 31-Katsina, 20-FCT, 17-Borno, 15-Bauchi, 14-Nasarawa, 13-Ogun, 10-Plateau, 4-Oyo, 4-Sokoto, 4-Rivers, 3-Kaduna, 2-Edo, 2-Ebonyi, 2-Ondo, 1-Enugu, 1-Imo, 1-Gombe, and 1-Osun.

NCDC said 679 cases have recovered, while 117 deaths have been recorded.

 

