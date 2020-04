Confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus reported in Nigeria jumped by 117 on Tuesday night, the highest daily figure reported by in NCDC since it recorded the first case in February.

“As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, ” the health agency said in a tweet.

Of the 117 reported new cases, 59 are in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers, and 1 in Bauchi.